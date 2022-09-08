Here is a complete list of the remaining area blood drives for the month of September:
Friday, September 9:
The Plains UMC, 3 N. Plains Drive
11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Alexander High School — Auxiliary Gym — High School Drive:
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Athens Recreation Center — 701 E. State St. — Room A — Sponsored by Athens County Veterans Services:
8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Monday, September 12:
Stuart’s Opera House — Lobby:
Nelsonville Community
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, September 16:
Athens County Chapter — Conference Room, Athens County Chapter House
10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Monday, September 19:
Ohio University Baker Center — Multi-purpose Room 240-242:
Noon until 6 p.m.
Tuesday, September 20:
VFW Post 9893 — 3025 Dickson Rd. — Post Meeting Room — Albany:
1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Wednesday, September 21:
First United Methodist Church — Nelsonville — 205 W. Columbus St. — Ballard Fellowship Hall — Leader’s Save Lives:
1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Athens City — Council Chambers: 8 East Washington St.
10 am until 4 p.m.
Monday, September 26:
Tri-County Career Center JVS — Criminal Law Lab:
Wednesday, September 28:
Trimble High School — Gymnasium:
7:30 a.m. until 12:30 pm
Athens Masonic Lodge — 12 W. Carpenter St. — Meeting Hall — Sponsored by Tri-Rivers DeMolay and Order of Rainbow Girls.
