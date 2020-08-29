COLUMBUS, OH – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is encouraging Ohioans to use the month of September to prepare for any potential disasters, including pandemics.
National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized annually in September to encourage family and community disaster planning not only for a month, but throughout the year. As the state and nation continue to respond to COVID-19, EMA says that National Preparedness Month is an ideal time for Ohioans to ensure they are prepared for any disaster, including a pandemic.
Appropriate during a global pandemic, this year’s theme for NPM is, “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
“Even while battling the coronavirus, Ohioans have dealt with other emergencies, including floods, tornadoes, and extreme heat,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Disasters can happen at any time, and National Preparedness Month is a good time to ensure you’re ready to handle the next emergency.”
“As the governor said, disasters don’t pause because of the coronavirus,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick. “We have to stay diligent. We have to stay prepared. We have to make plans to protect ourselves and loved ones from hazards and severe weather events that can impact our lives. Making and practicing your emergency plans, which includes having disaster supply kits for the home and car, are just a few things that we all can do to be safe and resilient.”
In coordination with FEMA’s Ready campaign, the Ohio EMA and ReadyOhio encourage households, county EMAs, businesses, schools, and places of worship to plan for emergencies by participating in the weekly themes for NPM 2020:
- Week 1 (Aug. 31-Sept. 4) – COVID-19 Safety and Preparedness Information
- Week 2 (Sept. 7-11) – Make an Emergency Plan
- Week 3 (Sept. 14-18) – Build a Kit
- Week 4 (Sept. 21-25) – Youth Emergency Preparedness
Throughout September, Ohio EMA will post emergency preparedness information on Facebook and Twitter that coincide with the NPM weekly themes.
Visit ReadyOhio for additional information on emergency safety and preparedness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.