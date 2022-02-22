ATHENS — Serah Bellar, the survivor of the still unfolding Bellar sexual abuse case, has filed a federal lawsuit against Athens County, her parents, former Athens County Sheriff's Deputy Ltn. Jimmy Childs and Dove Outreach - the Waverly church run by her uncle, Jim Bellar.
The suit is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages under federal and state law regarding the sexual abuse Serah Bellar outlined in her allegations which resulted in charges being filed against her parents, Deborah and Robert Bellar, brothers Josiah and Jonathan, and Childs.
As a result, Childs plead guilty to disorderly conduct while giving up his peace officer certificate and agreeing to testify in the ongoing criminal proceedings against the Bellar's. Josiah Bellar also took a plea deal admitting guilt on reduced charges of felonious assault and child endangering. He will also testify in the upcoming trials against his parents and sibling. Part of the plea agreement stated that Josiah Bellar will no longer have contact with Serah or any of the other Bellar children.
Jonathan Bellar is currently charged with gross sexual imposition.
Dove Outreach was not charged criminally in connection with the case but Jim Bellar did deny allegations that the congregation is a "cult". The suit states that the church's responsibility lies with their preachings regarding procreation with family members.
The suit charged Childs, Robert and Deborah Bellar, and Dove Outreach with a litany of offenses including civil conspiracy, sex trafficking of children, obstruction of justice, compelling and promoting prostitution, child endangerment, and separate violations of the Ohio Corrupt Practices Act and the Racketeer Influenced Criminal Organization Act.
Accusations against Childs specifically are in regards to his alleged negligence as a representative of the Athens County Sheriff's Office. They include obstruction of justice, negligence and violation of her 14th Amendment right to equal protection under the law. He is accused in the lawsuit of sexual harassment against Serah as well with instances including him physically touching her rear end and making various inappropriate comments about his genitalia and masturbation.
The county gets involved as the operating authority for Athens County Children's Services, who are accused of negligence and failure to provide equal protection. Serah alleges multiple reports to ACCS of the abuse, one from Feb. 2017 and others from both 2018 and 2020.
The joint trial for Deborah and Robert is currently scheduled for May 10. Court filings as of Feb. 22 show that attempts are being made to include Jonathan in that case as well instead of giving him a separate trial. Robert has filed paperwork to obtain representation from a private attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.