Athens County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jimmy Childs, 52, appeared in court Monday morning on charges relating to the ongoing Bellar family investigation.
As previously reported by The Athens Messenger, Childs was arrested on Friday around 6:27 p.m., with the assistance of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail (SEORJ) by the Nelsonville Police Department. He was charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, both third-degree felonies.
After being booked into SEORJ around 8 p.m., Childs was released around 11:30 p.m. when someone posted a $20,000 bond on his behalf, according to jail Deputy Warden Jeremy Tolson.
Childs appeared in Athens Municipal Court Monday morning, represented by attorney George Gerken. The charges were read and Childs’ bond continued. He was ordered to not have contact with any member of the Bellar family.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 1.
The charges against Childs allegedly occurred between May 18 and May 21, after indictments were filed against Robert, Deborah, Jonathan and Josiah Bellar.
Childs is accused of:
- Deleting a record of a phone call with Robert Bellar during the execution of a search warrant
- Not informing any supervisor of the telephone call until after his phone was seized
- Deleting Robert Bellar’s contact from his phone
- Making a false statement during the investigation
Childs was placed on paid administrative leave by Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith, upon Smith learning of the phone call between Robert Bellar and Childs and prior to Childs’ arrest, the press release states.
Smith told the Messenger on Monday that there is no set end date for Childs’ paid leave, and stated that the process goes through the Human Resources Department at the ACSO and that the length of paid leave will be determined as the case continues.
Smith said the ACSO will be conducting an internal disciplinary investigation into Childs.
“It has been my mission to restore the integrity of The Athens County Sherriff’s Office during my tenure, and we will continue to hold our deputies to a high ethical and professional standard,” Smith said in the Prosector’s press release. “There are no allegations of wrongdoing against this office or any other deputy. We will continue to be open, honest and forthcoming with this investigation.”
Athens County Prosector Keller Blackburn stated in the release that he was “proud” of the working relationship between his office and the ACSO, speaking particularly high of Sheriff Smith.
“Sheriff Smith should be commended for his open communication with us in this matter. Our job is to protect the public regardless of the popularity of any charging decision or resolution of a case. This job requires someone to equally and fairly pursue justice on behalf of the people of Ohio and I am extremely dedicated to that responsibility,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said.
Childs’ arrest follows a week of arrests and charges related to the ongoing case involving the Bellar family, who are being investigated following child sexual abuse allegations brought on by the reappearance of 18-year-old Serah Bellar. As previously reported by The Messenger, Serah Bellar disappeared in April 2020 due to her allegedly abusive family and “cult”-like atmosphere.
Serah’s parents, Robert, 54 and Deborah Bellar, 49, of Athens, are both charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children. They are being held at the SEORJ under separate million-dollar bonds.
Two Bellar children have also been charged. Jonathan Bellar, 26, is charged with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, and is being held under a $100,000 bond. Josiah Bellar, 24, is charged with three counts of rape, each first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies. He has yet to be arraigned but is incarcerated on unrelated charges.
These cases are being investigated by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
