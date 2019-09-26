A financial settlement has been reached in a lawsuit involving Ohio University and a 2015 car crash in Indiana that injured six students.
Catherine Bailey, one of the students injured in the crash, sued OU in Indiana’s Henry County Circuit Court (where the wreck took place). Grange Mutual Casualty and Daniel Michaud were also named as defendants.
Last month, the parties reached a settlement for $350,000, though there has since been a dispute in court about the settlement being finalized.
A 2015 report in The Courier-Times newspaper in New Castle, Indiana states that six OU students were in a van that slid off a highway and went hundreds of feet down a steep embankment before coming to rest against a tree. Michaud, a student, was reportedly the driver and was uninjured. Four of the students inside were injured, including Bailey, who was taken to a local hospital and later transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Bailey’s lawsuit claimed she suffered a concussion, cognitive dysfunction, spinal fracture and sustained permanent injury as a result of the crash.
Bailey had also filed a lawsuit in the Ohio Court of Claims as a “precautionary measure,” The Messenger previously reported.
According to the lawsuits, Ohio University owned the van.
In a response back in 2017, OU denied wrongdoing by claiming Michaud was “not an authorized driver of the vehicle, was not employed by (the university) and was not acting as an agent of the defendant.”
A settlement was subsequently reached on Aug. 1. On Sept. 13, a lawyer for Bailey filed a motion to enforce the settlement, claiming that OU had not yet paid its amount and that the university should be further sanctioned for “bad faith conduct.”
OU’s legal counsel responded in court a few days later. The response noted the settlement was contingent on receiving signatures from “all parties” — but Michaud could not be reached to provide his.
“Given the issues raised in this case, Ohio University is hesitant to agree to permit counsel for Michaud to sign a release on his behalf,” the response states.
The response asked the court for an additional 30 days (through Oct. 16), “in order to work through the issues involving Michaud, finalize the settlement, and submit a final proposed order of dismissal of all claims in this case.”
Court records do not yet show a judicial response to Bailey’s motion to enforce the settlement.
