A national campaign launched last week calls on Minnesota officials to drop charges against protestors who attempted to stop an oil pipeline, including seven Athens County individuals facing felony charges.
“I’m hoping that the felony charge is dropped, but I feel like I had to do what I did,” said Athens resident, Judy Smucker. “I think about the future of my grandchildren, and I feel like I have a moral obligation to do what I can.”
Smucker is among the seven locals facing felony charges for participation in protests designed to block the construction of Embridge Energy’s Line 3, which has since been completed, according to a release from the Canadian company. The pipeline carries tar sands oil and regular crude oil from Alberta to Wisconsin.
Protestors argue the pipeline will worsen climate change while violating Native American treaty rights — because spills from the pipeline could adversely impact sensitive areas where Anishinaabe people are guaranteed the right to harvest wild rice, hunt and fish, according to MinnPost.
Claudia Sheehan, another Athens County resident facing felony charges due to involvement in the protests, said, “The charges should be dropped because we weren’t trespassing — (Embridge was) trespassing. If we respected our treaties, they wouldn’t have been there.”
Smucker echoed this sentiment.
“Embridge is breaking treaties which are supposed to be the supreme law of the land, yet nothing is being done to the corporation,” Smucker said. “I feel like they’re the ones that should be charged.”
As The Athens Messenger previously reported, Sheehan and Smucker are among three local grandmothers who were arrested at the Line 3 protests in July. According to a release from Athens County’s Future Action Network, the grandmothers were arrested for blockading a pipe yard near the Mississippi headwaters in northern Minnesota.
Over 1,000 arrests were made during the nine months in which Line 3 was under construction, according to a release from Stop Line 3 activists. Over 700 individuals face charges related to the protests, while over 100 face felony charges. Seven of the 100, including the three grandmothers, are from Athens County.
Athens resident Joel Atkinson, among those arrested at the Line 3 protests, said environmental damage in Minnesota will impact the Athens area too.
“Fighting to protect the water and the land anywhere is fighting to protect it everywhere, because it’s all connected,” Atkinson said. “Even though we might be miles away from one another, we all share the same water and air.”
Nelsonville resident Drea Reany, also arrested at the protests, said the scale of the arrests and charges demonstrate the level of opposition to the pipeline.
“All the people that showed up and were willing to take a risk fighting against the project — that’s a beautiful thing,” Reany said.
Atkinson said he faces a felony theft charge along with three misdemeanor charges.
“It was very scary to come out of jail knowing that I’m facing a felony charge, but I also know that it’s a totally bogus charge,” Atkinson said.
According to U.S. News & World Report, most of the felony theft charges against Line 3 protestors relate to activists preventing the use of equipment. Attorney Jonathan Frieden, who is overseeing the prosecution of nearly 500 Line 3 cases, told the U.S. News that even if equipment is prevented from operating for a short period of time, this can represent “thousands of dollars in lost revenue or lost productivity.”
Activists, however, argue the charges are disproportionate.
“People should not be criminalized for trying to create a livable future for people on the planet and supporting Indigenous people,” said Reany. “Many of the charges people received were just completely trumped up and disproportionate.”
Atkinson said he views the charges as an attempt to quell dissent.
“They’re using these charges to intimidate water protectors and to prevent people from taking action,” Atkinson said.
Despite the consequences protestors are facing, none who spoke with the Messenger regretted their participation in the protests.
“For me, it was kind of an eye opener to see so many young people taking up the cause and standing up for their futures,” said Sheehan. “It felt empowering to be there. I felt like I was in the right place.”
Atkinson said, “It was a very powerful experience to stand with the Anishinaabe people, and to fight alongside them to protect the sacred wild rice fields and their ancestral land. It was a feeling of camaraderie — cooking food together and standing with one another, fighting a very existential threat to the future of the planet.”
A campaign launched by defendants last week asks Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Governor Tim Waltz to drop the charges against protestors.
The campaign argues the arrests and charges against protestors were part of a crackdown directly funded by Embridge. The Guardian reported that the Canadian company reimbursed U.S. police $2.4 million for arrests and surveillance of demonstrators.
Reany encouraged people to sign and share the petition available at www.dropline3charges.com.
“They’re illegitimate charges, and if Governor Waltz and Attorney General Ellison are actually committed to ending fossil fuels and having clean energy, they need to support the resistance against Line 3 and drop all of the charges for all water protectors,” Reany said.
At press time, the petition had garnered over 50,000 signatures.
