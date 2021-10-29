Three nominees are competing for the 2021 Athena Award, presented by Mayor Steve Patterson and Davey McNelly, chair of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities.
Barbara Conover has served the Athens disability community as an advocate, service provider, educator, and accessible housing design expert. The majority of her professional life has been spent providing affordable, accessible housing options.
Nominee Noreen Jordan helped build Project SEARCH into a transformative program for young people with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities by providing real-work experience combined with training in independent living skills. Participants gain essential job skills.
The Staff of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities are also in the running for the work they do in enhancing the quality of life for individuals by encouraging integration and independence, fostering partnerships, and advocating for individual rights. The staff consists of caring, professional, dedicated and hard-working individuals who serve the Athens community with compassion, innovation, and transparency.
The Athena Award, the only award given by the City, was created by the Athens City Commission on Disabilities to recognize the person or organization providing exceptional service to people living with disabilities in the Athens community by positively impacting their lives in one or more of the following areas: Advocating for change that improves the quality of life; advocating for issues; making a positive impact through volunteerism; developing new programs or services; offering exceptional customer service; or demonstrating innovation or entrepreneurship that has a positive impact.
Previous year's winners include Patty Mitchel of Passion Works Studio in 2020, Ohio University Professor J.W. Smith in 2019 and Elise Sanford, founder of the Athens Photo Project, in 2018.
Athena is the mythical Greek goddess, shrewd companion of heroes and of heroic endeavor, who symbolizes wisdom, courage, inspiration, and justice. A new Athena Award design has been developed and created by Athens artist Luke Hawk.
The award ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5 to p.m. via Zoom. The ceremony will be streamed on the Government Channel. Those wishing to attend can at the following Zoom link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85635518626?pwd=eUhyVW8yeGRGQlNFSVI2TjdtUEZ0Zz09. Passcode for the meeting is 963681. It can also be streamed via the CIty's Government Channel website.
Joe Moore will provide ASL interpreting. To request accommodations to participate in this event, ask questions, or become involved with the work of the Commission, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
