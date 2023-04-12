The U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project‘s first five phases are complete or 99% complete, according to Project Manager Gary Silcott, with DLZ.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners received an update on the project, among other things, during its meeting Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The contractor expects Phase 5, which includes Tammy Lane and Baker Road, to be completed in May, Silcott said.
The Elliotsville phase is “pretty well done” with the contractor only waiting for AEP Ohio to bring electric service to the lift station, he said. Phases 6 and 7, near Edgewood Lane and Country Club Road, are 6% complete.
Also regarding the project, concrete is being poured on Radford Road.
Silcott presented a paving plan for the roads affected by the project. Commissioners approved the bid notice. Bids will be due in about a month, Silcott said.
Related to the Elliotsville phase, the board authorized AEP Ohio to use an easement to upgrade electricity going to the Elliotsville Road lift station that is part of the sewer project.
Ben Abfall, with AEP Ohio, noted that service must be upgraded to meet the station’s needs.
The City of Athens expects to connect to the Elliotsville project in November, Silcott said.
Also related to infrastructure, Commissioners also received a copy of a study on the county’s unsewered areas, particularly New Marshfield, Hollister and Millfield.
Silcott said the study estimated a base rate of $65 a month for New Marshfield and $50 a month for Hollister and Millfield.
Silcott urged the county to consider doing the project soon, as grant funding is available.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted that the unsewered areas are among the most poor in the county.
“For me to go forwards for any other sewer project, I would have to see what the cost to the homeowner actually is going to be,” he said. “Because when we tell them it’s going to be $60 for service and they’re not even knowing that it’s going to be $15,000 to hook up, which is a lot to these people. Ain’t no way in the world that they can even borrow that kind of money. I don’t want to waste our money and time...”
Commissioners unanimously approved two bids of $20,000 each for residents to hook up to the sewer project. The Athens City-County Health Department is overseeing the use of county American Rescue Plan Act funds to help residents pay for connections.
JC Excavating and Septic Services LLP, based in Nelsonville, was the lowest bidder on both projects. One will be on Beechwood Drive, while the other will be on Beal Road, near Selby Road.
In other matters, Commissioners approved Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Gabriel’s request to buy $800 in gravel for the road leading into Ferndale Park in Torch. He also asked for $1,500 to install two new restroom doors, with locks, for the park.
Gabriel had the pit for the toilets cleaned out last week. It cost about $800.
In discussing the park’s parking lot, Gabriel noted that posts preventing parking in the grass were removed, allowing more parking. Getting to the park’s only accessible parking space requires going through the grass.
To gravel these grassy areas, the county would have to excavate the organic material there, install a liner and then put in about 8 inches of gravel. Commissioner Chris Chmiel said the county could look into getting a grant to pay for the work.
Also, Gabriel followed up on a discussion at a recent board meeting about a batting cage installed at the park.
The county maintenance crew talked with state officials who said that the only way to get it permitted would be to have an architect draw some drawings of the batting cage as it is, and clear the area around where the posts are in the ground so an inspector can examine them.
The poles on the battling cages are already bowing in, Gabriel said of the structure, which recently had a net put over it.
While the activities at the park is great, a contract between the county and the baseball league operators specifically says in the contract that construction has to be licensed, permitted and approved, the maintenance crew noted.
Since the park is county property, it would be liable if someone got hurt or a vehicle was damaged, Commission President Lenny Eliason said.
In other matters, commissioners set a date for a public viewing and hearing for a road vacation. Troy Township trustees asked that Township Road 436, Camel Hill, be vacated.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins said a big slip fell into the road. Rather than repairing the slip, they asked the road be closed.
“If you go up the road, you can’t even tell there’s a road there because there are cars parked in it,” he said.
The viewing will be at 8:30 a.m. June 6, with the hearing set for 9:30 a.m. June 6 in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The commissioners regular meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
