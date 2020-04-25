Life has not been easy for 18-year-old Ohio University freshman Kylie Duncan, but that has not stopped her from pursuing her dreams of earning her college degree.
At the tender age of 13, a series of sexual assaults left her as a teen mom. Now she is defeating the odds by pursuing a college degree as one of OU’s Appalachian Scholars.
Before the baby
Before she became pregnant, Kylie was a typical teenager in Jackson. She played competitive volleyball and golf and played the flute in the band.
At that time of Kylie’s pregnancy, she and her older sister, Kennedy, a senior childhood education major at OU, were living with their father, Tom, an independent home builder. Their mother, Jessica, had been released from prison about a month earlier and was living in Jackson with her parents. She served time for drug charges.
Through most of the girls’ childhood, their mother struggled with drug addiction and spent many days in jail and rehabilitation facilities.
“Our mom’s addiction was our first struggle,” Kennedy said. “My dad told me I couldn’t let Kylie know about our mom’s addiction and asked me to help him shield her from it. That means I had to grow up quick.”
Kennedy said she appreciates doing that now because Kylie, then 13, had to grow up quick after the baby came.
“It’s a give and take now, which I didn’t see in the long run,” Kennedy said. “I was mad about it when I was young because Kylie got to be babied and live as a kid. Now I couldn’t do what she does.”
Kylie’s life turned upside down in November 2014. Her and she went to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson to be tested for endometriosis —Jessica and Kennedy had already suffered from it.
She remembers her test results took almost two hours to come back. To everyone’s surprise, it came back positive. The middle schooler was told that she was more than eight months pregnant.
The Duncans met as a family to discuss what to do next. After some intense yelling, screaming and tears, Kylie told her family that she had been sexually assaulted.
To this day, Kylie said she vaguely remembers the sexual assaults because she has tried to block them out.
What’s the plan?
After much discussion and back and forth, the Duncans decided Kylie would tell her friends that she was very sick and quarantined, which would allow her to stay at home from school and not accept visitors until after the birth.
Kylie would then tell everyone that her mother had a newborn and the family would raise the baby as her sibling. If successful, the plan would protect the still immature teenager from shame and public judgment.
“We wanted Kylie to have her childhood and still enjoy being a kid,” Kennedy said.
However, the middle schooler became bedridden with preeclampsia almost immediately after finding out she was pregnant. The sometimes-fatal condition causes high-blood pressure, swelling of the hands and feet, headaches, and abdominal pain.
Everything changed once she gave birth to her son, Kameron, in early February 2015. Kylie said as soon as she looked into his face for the first time, she could not deny being his mother.
“Once I seen him and held him, it all became real to me,” she said. “I told my mom, ‘he’s mines!’”
Back to school as a mom
For Kylie, the pregnancy was difficult to talk about when she returned to school after spring break. Some of her classmates spread rumors she became pregnant because of promiscuity, while others joked that she committed sexual assault to become pregnant.
The jokes and rumors hurt her feelings, but she said she has no regrets about her decision to claim Kameron as her son.
“He makes me who I am, and I don’t know if I would have attended college without him,” Kylie said. “Kameron is my motivation. He keeps me determined to not become another teen mom statistic.
According to the Center for Disease Control, teen pregnancy and childbearing bring substantial social and economic costs through immediate and long-term impacts on teen parents and their children.
About 50 percent of teen moms receive a high school diploma by 22 years of age, whereas approximately 90 percent of women who do not give birth during adolescence graduate from high school.
The children of teenage mothers are also more likely to have lower school achievement and drop out of high school, health problems, become incarcerated at a young age and face unemployment as a young adult.
Other national statistics reveal that less than 2 percent of teen moms earn a college degree before they turn 30 and about 80 percent will be dependent on welfare at some time during their life.
“She breaks every statistic for single moms and kids who have parents with addiction,” Kennedy said. “Not only did she graduate high school, she’s on her way to graduating from college.”
Kylie said she experienced post-traumatic stress disorder and depression days after Kameron was born. She describes a time when loud noises, including the sound of a washing machine, would cause her body to freeze up.
“It’s hard to admit you need help,” Kylie said. “The good news is that after some therapy sessions, I overcame it.”
Since December 2018, Kylie and Kameron have lived together in an apartment in Jackson. She describes the 5-year-old as loving and sweet and said his preschool teachers consider him one of their smartest students. He loves playing with toy cars and watching episodes of Blaze and the Monster Machines and PAW Patrol.
Kylie said she is extremely blessed and fortunate that her family and friends have been so supportive. She said her sister has been her number one supporter and role model.
“Kennedy has always encouraged me to keep going toward my dreams despite the setbacks,” Kylie said.
Kylie credits the OU Appalachian Scholarship for allowing her to attend college.
She credits Betty Miller, an English teacher at Jackson High School, for letting her know about the scholarship and writing her a letter of recommendation.
“She pushed me to step up my game for Kameron,” Kylie said. “She is also the one who asked me to look up teen pregnancy statistics and that’s when I found out that most teen mothers don’t attend college.”
College and life goals
On campus, Kylie is an active member of the Ohio University Women’s Ensemble and 4 Paws for Ability, which trains service dogs for people with disabilities.
One of Kylie’s short-term goals is to host a TED Talks lecture on how to persevere when the odds are against you. She also wants to continue encouraging teen moms to finish high school and never stop pursuing their dreams.
After beginning her freshman year as a psychology major, Kylie recently changed her major to social work because she wants a job that allows her to help other people overcome their struggles in life.
“My main goal is to help people any way I can,” she emphatically said. “In any way, shape or form!”
