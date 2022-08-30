SHADE — Shade Community Center is the heart of this community in southern Athens County.
The three-story building, which is a former school, recently hosted Community Appreciation Day on Saturday.
Open to all, the event featured an ice-cream social, music by Crossroad Agents and a peek at recent renovations. About 200 people, current Shade residents and some who currently live as far away as Dayton, attended in the event.
”This is a place for people from the community to return,” said Pat Davidson, who acts as Shade Community Center Association treasurer and the person in charge of party/private rentals. “Our people have deep roots here. The people who grew up here are extra loyal.”
The Shade Senior Citizens Association works with the Shade Community Center Association to upkeep the building on Old Route 33.
Ohio’s state construction budget included $50,000 for the center. The funds were used to replace the gymnasium flooring, painting the gym, replacing the flagpole, replacing part of the gutters and downspouts and repairing the roof and cap blocks, Davidson said.
Out of all the projects, the biggest one was the gym flooring, she said. Throughout the year, the center’s gym hosts various activities, such as wakes for funerals, political party dinners, exercise classes, a traveling volleyball team and the Ohio University Archery Club.
In June, Farley Floors, of Logan, tore out the tile floor and installed a synthetic one. Crews also took down the quilts lining the walls and a large U.S. flag that was above the gym’s stage to paint the ceiling.
”It feels a lot better than the tile floor,” Davidson said, while giving a tap on the new red and grey floor, which felt like it was padded.
In the future, the association plans to do landscaping work around the flagpole and along the front of the building, Davidson said.
AEP-Ohio donated the manpower and trucks to help take down the old flagpole. Crews often eat lunch in the pavilion after grabbing a bite to eat at Lodi General Store, Davidson said. The center also hosted some events for the company.
“AEP donated men and trucks to help us get our old flagpole down,” Davidson said. “What goes around comes around. We do a lot of things here that way. Nearly everything you see here and that we provide is possible through volunteer labor.”
Even the quilts that line the gym’s walls are part of the community’s giving spirit.
“Originally, we put the quilts up to deaden the sound in the gym,” Davidson said. “Pretty soon, the word got out and people started donating their own old quilts. Some of them are quite old. We took down all the store-bought ones we had and replaced them with the donated ones. We’ve become know for having quilts in the gym.”
The building is a focal spot in the community. Besides hosting the Senior Citizens Association activities, the facility hosts exercise classes, quilting groups, and more. It also has a lending library.
The building is also home to the Shade-Lodi History and Genealogy Association. It is located on the building’s second floor and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
Association President Jerry Foster moved to Shade in 1980. He serves as the main cook at the center. Almost every month, he and other association volunteers fire up the kitchen equipment host a monthly meal that serves as a fundraiser.
“We try to do things that our volunteers enjoy doing,” he said.
Being that the center is completely run by volunteers, Foster said he would like to have some of the community’s younger people take an interest in the center and volunteer their time.
“We’ve had over 100 members pass over the past few years,” he said. “We need youngsters to join up.”
The volunteers try to do little things at the center, “here and there, to get it up to speed,” Foster said.
“Everything is done for the community,” he said.
The building, originally known as Shade School, was built in 1937. It provided classrooms for kindergarten through grade 12.
In 1966, the last graduates of Shade School received their diplomas, as the Shade, New Marshfield and Alexander (Albany) school districts merged to form what is now Alexander Local Schools. The facility served as Alexander Junior High School until it closed in the early 2000s, when the current junior high/high school complex was built.
Lodi Township Trustees bought the building from the school district, Davidson said. The association leases and maintains the property.
The property includes a playground, covered pavilion, baseball/softball field, recycling drop-off containers and outdoor basketball courts. The Athens County Public Library has a book locker on site.
There is also a mini food pantry, installed by the Alexander Lions Club. The association and the senior citizens group keep it filled for residents in need.
State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville), who went to Nelsonville-York Schools, played basketball in the school’s gym as a child. He was among the local dignitaries who came to Community Appreciation Day.
“I remember playing with the Greyhounds down here,” he said. “Places like this bring community together. … Centers like this tell the community’s story. How will people know where they are going, if they don’t know where they came from?”
While he helped include the center in the state construction budget, he said that getting the funds to Shade was a community effort.
“While I’d like to fund a lot of projects with state funds, we have to have an end-user who can use those funds effectively,” he said. “This board is phenomenal. ... Without a local community support like this, we can’t make (things like this) successful on a state level.”
Athens County has invested Community Development Block Grants and other funds of the years, said Board of Commissioners President Lenny Eliason. It also contributes funds to the senior citizens group through a levy.
“It’s great to have a place like this, that continues to have a life after it’s been a school,” he said. “It’s a place for the community to gather and share.”
For information on Shade Community Center, visit shadecomcenter.wixsite.com/main online.
