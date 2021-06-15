Deborah J. Shaffer, the Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration at Ohio University, announced Tuesday she was stepping away from her position.
She will transition to a one-year term as Special Consultant to the university’s president, according to a release. Once this year of consulting is finished, Shaffer will retire.
Shaffer also holds the titles of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Ohio University Board of Trustees.
In her new role, she will be helping the OU’s new president, Hugh Sherman, transition into his new position.
“I am grateful to Deb for her vision, leadership, and numerous achievements over the past eight years as our Chief Financial Officer,” Sherman said in a statement. “I am pleased that Deb has agreed to serve in this capacity to provide advisory support and guidance as we work to balance and stabilize our budget in the coming year and look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”
Shaffer reflected on her time in her previous role, calling it, “a true privilege to be a part of such an exceptional team.” She went on to express her excitement for the chance to work with President Sherman to refine the university’s financial strategy.
Shaffer’s final years in her role have been rocky, including most recently, questions about her residency.
The Athens NEWS reported back in March that her Meigs County home had been sold in December 2020 and no other property was listed under her name in any of the state count auditors databases. When given the chance to comment on the story, Shaffer did not return comment.
Public university executives are not required to live within the same state as the university they serve, according to executive director of the Ohio Ethics Commission Paul Nick, who’s comments were included in the AthensNEWS story.
Shaffer accepted a retention bonus of $100,000 in July 2020 as university finances were in a precarious spot. Other executives, including Nellis and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs, pledged not to accept their proposed annual bonuses.
Due to budgeting issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio University Faculty Senate voted 44-11 to approve a vote of no confidence in both Shaffer and former university president Duane Nellis in May 2020. The vote came at a time where the university was announcing layoffs, another result of the pandemic.
