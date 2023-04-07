*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating. We will feature the six community members during the next few weeks leading up to the race. The 2023 OhioHealth Race for a Reason is set for April 28 and 29.
The events are scheduled at Ohio University near Peden Stadium and are hosted by Ohio University’s Sports Administration Graduate Program and Ohio University’s Valor military ministry.
Name: Shannon Kiser
What organization do you represent?
I am representing OhioHealth in this race. I am a Nurse Practitioner in Cardiology at OhioHealth O'Bleness and I am honored to represent them in my first triathlon.
What Is the “Reason” you are racing to support?
I am racing to support the Bobcat Swim Club.
Why are you passionate about this “Reason”?
This reason holds near and dear to my heart. The Bobcat swim club has been our "family" for 3 years. My 10 year old started swimming on the team 3 years ago and then my 6 year old joined this year. Finally I followed this past fall by joining the Master's team. It is a supportive and welcoming community for swimmers to thrive. It has brought health and happiness to my family over the last few years. Swimming is one of the best activities that one can do at any age and I am grateful for our swimming community.
What would you say to others to encourage them to race for your reason or donate to support your cause?
I encourage everyone to join or donate to this cause. They provide so much benefit to people of all ages. The Bobcat Swim Club is a hidden gem in our community. Donations help help provide swim scholarships and support the team with gear and other expenses.
How you ever participated in the OhioHealth Race for a Reason before ? If so, in what way?
I have only raced the Race for a Reason 5K before. I raced the 5K maybe 5 years ago with some other friends from OhioHealth. This will by my first triathlon and I have been training for months to have the stamina and courage to complete it.
Is there anything else you would like to share?
I would like to thank OhioHealth for sponsoring my race. I would also like to thank my family and friends for encouraging and believing in me.
