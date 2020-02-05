The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a new armored vehicle that would better suit the needs of Athens County.
For years, the Special Response Team of the Sheriff’s Office has maintained at least one up-armored vehicle for situations that require increased safety. While the Office’s squad vehicles are armored, they are not designed to take multiple bullets.
However, Det. Brice Fick spoke to the Athens County Commissioners on Tuesday to see how feasible purchasing a new armored vehicle might be. The vehicle requested is a Lenco Bearcat, which is a fully-armored vehicle that is smaller and better suited to city landscapes.
Fick told the commissioners that following last week’s shooting incident involving the Sheriff’s Office that resulted in the death of a 41-year-old Hockingport man, Chad Nicolia, it has become clear that deputies will need increased armament to deal with the increase of shootings.
“This is a problem we’re going to face in our society now,” he said.
The Bearcat is built on a Ford F-550 chassis, allowing it to fit on narrow roads, such as West Washington Street. It also would allow for local service stations to maintenance the vehicle. The current military-grade vehicle has a damaged windshield, and replacement parts are no longer made or kept in stock. The Bearcat is built to be in service (and serviceable) for over 20 years.
That’s a good thing, judging by the vehicle’s price tag, which ranges upward of $300,000. The vehicle Detective Fick presented to the commissioners would cost about $295,732, and would have at least a 15 year lease. The only other vehicle of this kind in the region is in Washington County, but similar vehicles are deployed in the northern regions of Ohio.
Upwards of 12 officers can ride in the vehicle, and has many options that add to the price and purpose of the vehicle. However, Fick said the Sheriff’s Office has been seeking only extra options that are absolutely needed.
Financing for the vehicle is still up in the air, but the commissioners seemed amendable to the purchase.
