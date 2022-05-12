Citing the need to keep adequate staffing and being able to offer better pay, Athens County Commissioners voted unanimously to move the handling of the county courthouse security from the court system to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Rodney Smith and Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Lang spoke to the Commissioners during their meeting Tuesday.
Lang noted that as long as he has been a judge — seven years — the courts have had a hard time staffing three constable positions.
“This past week, for a while, we were down to one constable,” he said. “It seemed like the opportunity to talk about the future of these positions. From a court standpoint, daily operations won’t have huge changes. ... We will not be having to constantly look for new help.”
The problem has been going on for a while, Smith noted.
“We have an understanding with other agencies. Sometimes the sheriff’s office comes over to help or investigators with the prosecutor’s office, which pulls them away from their duties,” Lang said. “I think this would be the best way to go about providing courthouse security.”
The positions would be union positions and Smith said he thinks the change would attract people to the more secure position.
The constables are responsible for security at the Courthouse and Courthouse annex, including screening all members of the public who enter the Courthouse. The constables also transport prisoners from the sheriff’s office to the two common pleas courtrooms, municipal court and juvenile court, and stay with the prisoners while they are in court. They perform a variety of other tasks.
Smith admitted that it has been tougher to find deputies than it has been in the past. However, he said he thinks constables and those who transport prisoners will work more closely together and cover the courthouse’s security differently.
“The last two officers we got, we had to go out to recruit,” he said of the sheriff’s office. “They are harder to find. Not a lot of people want to do this kind of work. It’s a tough sell.”
Currently, funds to pay constables’ salaries are taken from the county’s general fund and then allocated to the courts’ budget. The new salary rate, which may be approved at the next commission meeting, will still be taken from the general fund, but will be paid by the sheriff’s office.
In other matters, Commissioners received updates on the various water and sewer projects in the county.
Gary Silcott, director of DLZ Constriction, and Rich Kasler, Water and Sewer superintendent, gave them an update on the US 50 sewer project. They noted that a few projects are a little behind, but everything was currently within budget.
Work along Elliotsville Road project will start in July when material is available, Silcott said.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel and Commission President Lenny Eliason spoke about the need to update residents on the project through the county’s website. Some of the information they plan to provide is dates and specifics when parts of the project are expected to be completed or when construction will begin. They also plan to explain tie-in costs and what the county plans to do to offset the costs to residents.
In other matters, the Commission approved allowing Athens City School District to put a repeater on the county’s communications tower.
Interference has been disrupting the signals of their bus radios, Athens City Schools Superintendent Thomas Gibbs said.
Currently, Athens City Schools has equipment on a water tower. The district is looking to switching to a digital signal. If the equipment stays on the water tower, they would need two repeaters, which would require internet service to transmit signals, Gibbs said.
A repeater is an electronic device that receives a signal and retransmits it. They are usually used to extend the signal’s range.
Due to the lack of reliable internet service and the fact that several tall buildings have disrupted the signal from the water tower, Gibbs asked commissioner to allow the district to put a repeater on the communications tower. This would give the signal a better higher angle and hopefully reach more of the district’s 89 square miles.
“This has been a challenge for us recently, this school year in particular,” he said. “We’re not sure why, but it tends to be near the East Side and the other side of Chauncey where the signal is worse. On the East Side, we think it may be because of the recent construction of a hotel and some other taller buildings. We’re just trying to get a better angle.”
During Gibb’s visit, commissioners agreed to help the district, but said they could only officially approve it after receiving a letter of agreement from Teresa Fouts-Imler, director of daily operations of the Emergency Communication Center. Later in the meeting, she presented the letter, which commissioners unanimously approved.
The district will have to wait to install its repeater until upgrades to the communications tower are complete, she said. She said it would be about 30 to 45 days before the project would start. They will remove older wires, repair the structure and conduct technology updates.
In other matters, Commissioners approved renting portable toilets for the Fernfield baseball fields, located in Torch, for the summer.
Chmiel said that the current pit toilets are filled with trash and no one wants to clean them out.
The portable toilets will be locked and open only when games are held.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins suggested contacting the health department to see what can be done with the pit toilets.
Eliason suggested seeing if the facility can be cleaned out. If not, he suggested it be rebuilt so it can be locked.
In other matters, commissioners:
- Approved a resolution recognizing May as Foster Care Month
- Approved transferring a Haulmark trailer to the Sheriff’s Office and a dump trailer for the environmental office to pick up trash
- Approved the transfer of a taser and related equipment from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office to the Glouster Police Department
The Athens County Commissioners next regularly scheduled meeting, originally set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, has been moved to 1 p.m.
