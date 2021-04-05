This Prom season, the Athens County Sheriff's Office is asking parents for help in reducing injuries and fatalities by reminding young drivers that responsibility behind the wheel must always be taken seriously. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens (15 to 18 years old) in the United States – ahead of all other types of injury, disease, or violence.
Alcohol, seat belt safety, distracted driving, speed and passengers all contribute to too many teens dying on our roads. The Athens County Sheriff's Office will work in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Traffic Safety Office, and surrounding jurisdictions to conduct OVI, speed, and seat belt enforcement. This enforcement will increase the number of deputies on the streets, county roads, and highways through the end of the month.
