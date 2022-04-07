The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up starting today with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay., high-visibility enforcement effort.
Running through Monday, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws to make our safer for all needs.
According to NTHSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver.
Millennials and Generation Z are the most distracted drivers, often using their cell phones to talk, text, and scroll through social media while behind the wheel. According to NTHSA research from 2017, young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007. In 20009, nine percent of people killed in teen driving crashes died when he teen drovers were started at the time of the crash.
“Distracted driving has become a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our nations’s roads and much of the distraction is attributed to texting while driving,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said. “People know texting and driving is dangerous and often illegal, but they selfishly give themselves a personal exemption to do it anyway, and this behavior unfairly puts others at risk.”
Drivers are urged to put their cell phones away when behind the wheel. If you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:
- If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in as safe location. Once you are safely of the road and parked, it is safe to text.
- Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
- Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.
- Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.
