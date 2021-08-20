Ohio University President Hugh Sherman outlined the strengths of the organization, as well as some of the financial challenges at Walter Hall in a Friday afternoon State of the University speech.
Sherman, who was also invested with his presidential symbols of office prior to his speech, was appointed earlier this summer to replace former Ohio University President Duane Nellis.
Sherman said despite recent “economic downturns,” Ohio University will move forward as a school that continues to innovate and move forward.
“Clearly throughout the university’s history, the institution has always known resilience, successfully responding and adapting — and each time — we’ve come back stronger,” Sherman said.
Sherman said the ongoing financial concerns of Ohio University, which have been widely reported, are not unique to Ohio University, and rather, is indicative of a problem gripping much of higher education throughout the country.
“Only elite institutions that have multi-billion dollar endowments won’t be affected,” Sherman said. “And the problem is really simple, I think we all understand that revenues are flat and costs are increased.”
He pointed to several issues, including a shift in population away from Ohio and the Midwest to the South and West, as well as a general decline in public funding for state universities across the country.
He said, however, Ohio University is fortunate that Ohio has maintained consistent funding for public higher education institutions.
“So we are lucky, and it’s fine, but still flat right — that doesn’t cover increased costs,” Sherman said.
He added it is becoming increasingly costly to recruit students, since the university has to spend more money in a “mature” and competitive market on marketing and scholarships to attract new students.
Despite this, he said, Ohio University plans to welcome back the largest class since 2019 to campus this year, despite a still-virtual environment for some.
Sherman also discussed the priority of getting Ohio University to solid financial footing. He said other comparable universities have severe problems with finances, but Ohio University “is not in that situation.”
“We have one of the top four strongest financial balance sheets in the state,” Sherman said. “I think that’s really important.”
He said the university needs clear strategic choices of what it can and cannot afford to do, and said the university needs to grow its revenues over expenses by 3 to 4 percent a year.
“I know this is achievable, but it does require financial discipline,” Sherman said.
Sherman said he has identified five priorities for the institution: academic quality, student experience, enrollment, service to the region and developing a sustainable financial position for the university.
Sherman emphasized the importance of the student experience as central to retaining Ohio University’s uniqueness as an institution.
“We have a dedicated faculty and staff who are student-centered, and we cannot lose this focus,” Sherman said.
He said now, more than ever, Ohio University needs to focus on liberal arts and liberal education, because in an age of artificial intelligence, the skills learned at a liberal arts school benefit graduates.
Sherman also discussed the need for the university to continue serving the southeast Ohio region. He said Ohio University can position itself as a leader, and creating local models that drive national solutions.
“We need to strengthen our relationship with our communities, where we have the greatest opportunity and can have the greatest impact,” Sherman said.
