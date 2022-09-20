With the promised influx of funds to build Appalachian Ohio’s economy, Ohio University’s position as the area’s leading institution makes it a possible key collaborator, according President Hugh Sherman.
He met with members of the local media at a roundtable Friday in the Baker Center.
Sherman, whose term as president expires in June 2023, talked about student enrollment, faculty diversity, the presidential search and OU’s role in southern Ohio’s economy. An article featuring his discussion on other issues will appear in an upcoming edition.
Recently, OU received two grants from Intel, a semiconductor company. The grants focuses on research and workforce training, Sherman said. OU is the lead on one grant and a partner on a second grant.
“The lead one is for us to help bring together the community colleges and universities that are in our region and help them to develop training programs, workforce training programs, so that they can serve. Intel’s really interesting. I mean, they have such a monster impact. It’s kind of phenomenal if you go out to where they built their plant in Arizona.”
Intel plans for its proposed plant in Licking County to have the most diverse workforce of any of its facilities, he said.
“And they have also talked about how they want to benefit the whole state,” Sherman continued. “… They will make special efforts to do outreach to all parts of the state, and that includes us in the Appalachian region. So if we can develop a pipeline of people who are trained up in the ways that they want us to train them up, they will reach out and hire them.”
Another way the Intel project will impact the region is through its suppliers.
“Suppliers are gonna bring more than double the amount of employees and impact on the region,” Sherman said. “So we’re hoping right that with the state’s help, that we can kind of push some of those suppliers down into the Appalachian region.”
OU can help the region secure part of the $500 million investment in Appalachia, dubbed Ohio BUILDS — Small Communities, Big Impact — A Plan for Appalachia.
Sherman has been in Athens for 25 years. He first worked at the College of Business and then the Voinovich School before becoming an administrator.
“That’s the biggest investment that’s ever been made in my 25 years,” Sherman said of the Ohio BUILDS funds. “This is a real opportunity to deal with some of the major issues that we have in this region: And it is workforce. It’s downtown redevelopment. It’s bringing in tourist attractions that might have an impact, like the Bailey’s Trails, and a big part of it is healthcare.”
OU can offer intellectual resources and help build collaborations to help foster investment in the region.
“We can help build collaborations with nonprofits and health institutions down here,” Sherman said. “We can help provide health services. We can help do workforce training of pediatricians and high school counselors. I mean, there are so many ways that we can be helpful to the region. So it’s a really exciting time.”
In regards to helping Appalachian communities get funds, Sherman sees OU playing the role of collaborator and facilitator.
“I mean one of the things that this investment needs to do is to help build the capacity, right. For people to work together and to have the expertise to take the right steps,” he said. “So, I mean, I would suggest that the Voinovich School has been outstanding at building partnerships and being a facilitator. A lot of what they do is exactly this, what we’re talking about. … They help the communities to get the grants, right. And then they help the communities to build the capacity so they can use it properly. And then they also provide like evaluations to help change the program, to be more effective and so forth.”
The university isn’t asking for the money to come directly to it, Sherman said. “We really are trying to be that partner and collaborator and facilitator.”
OU’s conversations with the state about investment in Appalachia include Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development, and John Carey, director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia. Carey is from Wellston, in nearby Jackson County.
“They know this region and they want to build collaborations,” Sherman said. “So people are going to have to work together and they’re going to have to utilize some of the nonprofits and local governments, which is the right way to do it.
“I’m really excited about it,” he said with a laugh. “If I stay around, that’s what I’m going to work on.”
