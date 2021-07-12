Athens Police Department Officers responded to reports of a gunshot in uptown Athens on Friday.
According to a report, the incident occurred behind Domino’s pizza on E State St. in Athens.
Several witnesses and victims told police a black male exited a white sedan, brandished a firearm, and shot once in the direction of the victims, the report said.
No one was struck or injured during the incident, according to the report. At this time, it is unknown what caused the interaction between the victims and the suspect.
The Athens Police Department does not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public in
reference to this incident.
APD Lt. Jeff McCall told The Athens Messenger the department is taking this incident very seriously.
“Any time we have a situation like that with a crowd out we are going to take that very seriously,” McCall said.
This incident is under investigation.
McCall said that the APD has not received any information related to the uptown shooting.
APD is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 740-592-3313.
