NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville City Code Enforcement Officer, Becky Barber, wants citizens to know that the trash can code is not something she is seeking to enforce, but promoting awareness of the information.
The information was shared to her Code Enforcement Facebook page on Friday, Feb. 21, and quickly garnered over 15,000 views. The reactions were mostly aggressive, if not angry, wondering why the Code Office is promoting this particular portion of code.
With the new interim manager, Scott Frank, pushing for the city offices to be more present on social media, Barber opted for a series of postings on the city code. She began with the trash code as there has been an increasing issue of vagrants looking through trash cans and spreading the trash on residential properties and the streets.
“We have started putting these brochures out on topics about municipal code, so citizens can be educated and be aware of their rights and responsibilities,” she explained. “Within last two months, I have had multiple complaints of vagrants scattering trash for looking through other people’s trash. If it’s not caught on camera, or seen by citizens or the property owner, then we don’t have proof, and the responsibility falls back on the property owner to clean it up.”
She noted her hope is for residents to start putting trash cans out during the allotted hours — no earlier than 6 p.m. the day before pickup, and no later than 11 p.m. after scheduled collection. In Nelsonville, the residents or property owners pay $13.75 a month for Rumpke trash collection services. Rental owners are required to provide this service.
Barber also presented a report on the Code Enforcement duties in 2019. Overall, she has had success with issuing warnings and resolving code issues without taking residents to court. Only 15 cases were sent to the Athens Municpal Court and 78 civil citations issued, with 409 cases solved without court involvement.
She noted that almost $2,500 was collected from fines and Mayors Court fees during 2019.
Barber was also hard at work cleaning up the city, with over 3 tons of trash removed from the city through her office. Almost 700 tires were also removed from the city through the Ohio EPA Tire Forgiveness Program grant, which the city has qualified for again. Any citizen looking to get rid of tires left by someone other than the property owner in the river, roadways or private property can call the code office to arrange a time for the tires to be dropped off at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.