An active pursuit in Coolville resulted in the arrest of a fleeing subject and shots fired.
The Athens County Sheriffs Office was first alerted at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. The report noted that the Coolville Police Department was in active pursuit of a suspect.
While en route, the deputies were informed shots had been fired by the Coolville police, a sheriff’s report states. When the deputies arrive, the Coolville police officer had one subject in custody and another was still at large.
A search ensued, with the sheriffs deputies and other responding agencies assisting, and the subject who fled from Coolville was arrested without incident, with no injuries reported by law enforcement.
Terry Watson Sr, 68, of Brimstone Road in Coolville, was charged with felonious assault, a felony of the first degree; and fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree. Watson appeared in Athens Municipal Court on Friday via video arraignment where his bond was set at $50,000.
Sheriff Smith would like to commend Athens County Emergency Communications, Coolville Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Athens City Police Department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Athens County EMS for the assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.