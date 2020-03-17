STEWART — Saturday afternoon, Athens County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to New England Road in Stewart after it was reported an individual was firing a handgun from a vehicle toward a residence.
The resident told deputies that a brown Chevy vehicle had stopped in front of his residents, but left before he could see what the driver wanted. He also noted that the vehicle had returned three separate times and fired three shots toward the resident before fleeing.
The resident was unable to identify the driver, but did know who owned the vehicle. A separate witness was able to identify the driver.
No physical evidence of the shooting was located by deputies in the roadway or driveway in front of the residence. Deputies then responded to Broadwell Street in Stewart, and made contact with the suspected driver of the vehicle.
Jeffrey Honesty, 24, of Stewart was arrested after willingly providing a statement to deputies and consenting to a search of his vehicle and residence. Two shell casings and one live round were found on the back seat of Honesty’s vehicle. A 9mm handgun was recovered by deputies from the residence, and multiple live rounds were located in the magazine of the firearm.
Honesty admitted to firing rounds from his vehicle toward an unknown person, and no persons were injured as a result of the incident.
Honesty was arrested on charges of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; and improperly handling of a firearm in a motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.
During a search leading to his arrest, Honesty was also found to be in possession of suspected Suboxone, which will be sent to BCI for testing.
Honesty was arraigned in Athens County Municipal Court on Monday, March 16, and is currently held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.