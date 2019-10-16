NELSONVILLE — Citizens have some concerns about bike riding on the sidewalks of the Nelsonville Public Square.
A possible ordinance to address the issue was discussed during the Monday night’s Council meeting, but no vote was taken.
The proposed ordinance would have prohibited wheeled personal vehicles (such as bicycles, scooters and other non-motorized vehicles) from being ridden on sidewalks on and surrounding the Square.
The full area as presented Monday would have included two blocks on Columbus Street surrounding the Square, two blocks of Washington Street, all of Rocky Boot Way and one block north on Fort Street.
The goal would be to have a system similar to what the city of Athens implemented in the uptown area, which includes signage and ordinances dictating that riders “walk your wheels.” The goal is to improve pedestrian safety.
In Nelsonville, there is an additional goal to provide more outdoor seating on the Square. It has been suggested the extra seating would be incompatible with a prevalence of bicycles.
The ordinance was eventually tabled, and will instead be considered further by Planning and Development Committee, which is chaired by Taylor Sappington and also includes Council members Carla Grant and Linda Watkins.
Grant said she disagreed with the ordinance as it was presented to the broader Council on Monday, arguing that only the sidewalks directly on the Public Square should be included. She said that bikes and scooters being ridden on the square did need to be addressed, but that other streets were extraneous to the matter.
Councilman Greg Smith disagreed, claiming he has witnessed several occasions on and near the Square where a pedestrian has been nearly “smeared” by a bicyclist. He was asked by fellow Council members why police patrols cannot presently ask such riders to get off and walk their bikes or scooters. Smith said an ordinance must be on the books before the police could try to enforce the matter.
Concerns were raised that the ordinance may encourage children to ride in the street, which could be an additional safety issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.