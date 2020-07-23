A response has been filed by Silver Serpent management in a civil suit leveled through the Athens County Common Pleas Court in relation to the death of an Ohio University freshman in November 2018, rebuking allegations that the business and its employees could be liable for the 18-year-old’s death and alleging instead that the business is a victim in the case.
The case was filed by Wade and Kathleen Wiant, parents of Collin Wiant, on July 13 against Silver Serpent and two of the business’s employees, James Wanke and Stephan Lewis, as well as any other employees who may have participated in a particular sale. The complaint alleges that the business and its employees sold nitrous oxide, or “whippets,” to Joshua Androsac, 21, of Lewis Center, Ohio, allowing him to buy the products while he was not of-age. The sale allegedly took place during 2018, when Androsac would have been 19. He then allegedly supplied the nitrous oxide to members of Sigma Pi fraternity as a member himself, who then used the gas in hazing members of the 2018 pledge class, including Wiant.
Wiant died while at the reported annex of the Sigma Pi OU chapter at 45 Mill St. in Athens. As previously reported by the Athens Messenger, that chapter has since been expelled by the university. An autopsy performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office found that Wiant had evidence of consuming nitrous oxide, marijuana and alcohol, but that no scars or injuries were found on his body.
However, in a lawsuit filed by Wiant’s parents, the couple allege that Wiant was subjected to “physical abuse, verbal abuse, mental abuse, sleep deprivation, forced drug and alcohol use and other forms of hazing intended to humiliate and demean him,” as The Messenger previously reported. The case also claims Wiant was beaten with a belt, punched, pelted with eggs and forced to beat others with a belt as part of his pledging process.
However, Silver Serpent’s management responded to the civil case on Wednesday, July 22 with a lengthy statement.
“Until now we have remained silent about the death of Collin Wiant out of respect for the loss of life your family has suffered,” the response begins. “However we will no longer abide by the false and misleading narrative which you are attempting to maintain by saying our company or our employees were negligent or malicious in the sale of legal products.”
The statement alleges that Androsac victimized the business by:
- Felony use of a fake ID, “exactly like the one found on Collin Wiants (sic) body.”
- Felony misuse of a product, further alleging that Wiant and Androsac had “extensive and unbelievably well documented drug habits.”
The response stated that the business would counter-sue if the case was not withdrawn. Moreover, the response pushed for all claims to be removed against Stephan Lewis, “who more than anybody, had absolutely nothing to do with your sons (sic) death.”
The response becomes further aggressive, making personal allegations against the fraternity members that they were looking to cover evidence of drug use which led to a delay in calling an ambulance.
“Our lawyers have documented someone from your family even stating on the record that had it not been for this delay you believe Collin would still be alive today,” the team wrote. “We couldn’t agree more and all such statements will be used to back up our claims in court.”
Nine people have been named in the criminal case related to Wiant’s 2018 death, and so far five have pleaded guilty to charges. Those five are:
- Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake. He entered a guilty plea to two counts of obstructing justice, felonies of the fifth degree; permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree and two counts of hazing, misdemeanors of the fourth degree.
- Dominic A. Figliola, 21. He pleaded guilty to hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
- Cullen William McLaughlin, 21. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing LSD, fifth-degree felonies.
- Zachary Herskovitz, 22. He pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
- Saxon Angell-Perez, 22. He pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Four others have cases pending, including Androsac. He is charged with permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree.
The other three are:
- Stephan Brent Lewis, trafficking in harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Lewis worked at Silver Serpent (and may still). Lewis was released on his own recognizance during his arraignment, where he entered a plea of innocent.
- James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. He also entered a plea of innocent and was released on his own recognizance.
- Corbin Michael Gustafson, reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree. He also entered a plea of innocent and was released on his own recognizance. Gustafson recently was granted a request to travel for a family vacation, which took place from June 27 through July 5 at Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Prosecutor’s Office had no objection to the request.
