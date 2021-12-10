Nelsonville resident Aimee Gallagher described Prokos Rentals as “slumlords, straight up” — but she also said, “I thank God for them,” because the company provided housing for her family when few alternatives existed.
Gallagher moved into her current Prokos apartment from a homeless shelter, paying rent through a federal voucher program. In October 2020 however, the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority, which oversees the voucher program in Athens County, decided to end its business relationship with Prokos, one of few major landlords that accepts the vouchers.
AMHA said the company’s business practices were “growing incompatible” with Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program requirements, as The Athens Messenger reported.
Ever since, Gallagher said “the anxiety has been through the roof.” Unable to find alternative housing and having fallen three months behind on rent, Gallagher now faces eviction, though at a Dec. 8 hearing she received a one week continuance to pursue rent assistance.
“It’s been a nightmare trying to find someplace with HUD,” Gallagher said. “Nobody accepts HUD, no one wants to take HUD anywhere. I’ve been looking all over Athens County.”
Gallagher said Prokos offered “nothing at all” in terms of support navigating the transition. She said the housing authority, in contrast, has been “pretty good at working with me, but there wasn’t anything available, because there were so many people that had to move out of Prokos.”
Gallagher’s family is among roughly 60 residents that, prior to the change, paid rent at a Prokos property with a HUD voucher, as a local advocacy group, United Athens County Tenants, previously told the Messenger.
Southeastern Ohio Legal Services Managing Attorney Lucy Schwallie, who is representing Gallagher in her eviction case, said Gallagher’s family is the only one of the 60 — as far as she’s aware — to face eviction as a result of the change.
However, Schwallie said she and other SEOLS attorneys have heard from a number of Prokos tenants for whom the change has presented “significant struggles,” although she added that most clients have secured new housing at this point.
Voucher challenges
In an email, Schwallie said factors that have made it difficult for clients impacted by the Prokos change include “finding housing with enough bedrooms for their children, finding ADA-accessible units, trying to stay within the same school district so their children can have educational continuity, and of course, finding units that are within the affordability parameters of their voucher.”
Nat Edge, an employee of Integrated Services for Behavioral Health who until recently worked very closely with AMHA’s voucher program while running the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, spoke to the Messenger in a personal capacity and said there are many factors that make it difficult to find housing with a HUD voucher in Athens County.
Edge said most housing in the City of Athens is too expensive to use vouchers, which are based on fair market rent. Edge said this is in part because demand for housing from the student population drives up prices and leaves longterm county residents to “suffer the consequences of an inflated market.”
Although much of the housing stock outside the City of Athens is less expensive, Edge said that because there are more jobs within the city, it is “difficult for folks to get a leg up.”
Additionally, even where housing stock is less expensive, Edge said those paying rent with vouchers often face stigma from landlords.
“When folks are using vouchers in this area, some landlords think they are struggling with use disorder, or that they’re not going to be as good of a candidate,” Edge said.
Even if a prospective tenant can afford a rental with a voucher, and the landlord is willing to work with that person or family, Edge said rental units sometimes fail to pass HUD inspection because units do not meet “the bare minimum standard for living” required by HUD. In these situations, Edge said “the person who has worked their butt off” to find housing with a voucher “then has to start all over.”
Edge said all this has grown more difficult since Prokos stopped being able to accept vouchers.
“It just made the market that much tighter,” Edge said. “There are that many more units off the table for all subsidized housing.”
Possible solutions
Reagan Neviska, a member of United Athens County Tenants, said “landlord education” about the HUD vouchers could help the situation in Athens County, because many landlords do not “realize that’s something they can offer and what that means for them.”
Neviska said UACT also supports policy changes to increase housing access, including bans on ‘source of income discrimination,’ which would prohibit landlords from denying the payment of rent through government vouchers.
Following advocacy efforts by UACT, Athens City Council passed a ban on source of income discrimination in June, as The Athens NEWS reported.
Schwallie and SELOS Senior Staff Attorney Peggy Lee wrote in a Dec. 2020 letter to the editor that several Ohio communities have sought to address the difficulty of finding housing with a HUD voucher through such bans.
Schwallie said it is difficult to assess the impact of the ban in Athens, but noted that “a lot of people thought, within the City of Athens, that a ban on source of income discrimination wouldn’t have that much of an impact on low income tenants” due to high rent costs.
Neviska said expanding bans on source of income discrimination throughout the county could make more of an impact. Neviska said UACT collected letters from Prokos tenants to send to members of Nelsonville City Council last summer asking the city to consider such a ban. The group did not receive a response, Neviska added.
Edge said another policy solution that could help would be requirements that all rental units meet HUD standards.
Edge said that local policy solutions can only ameliorate broader issues at play, however.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to the fact that we’re allowing a small portion of the population to control land and infrastructure, and they can hoard it and do what they want with it,” Edge said. “[Housing] isn’t makeup or some glamorous luxury item. It is a basic need.”
Pending policy changes or broader structural solution, Schwallie said a rent relief program through Hocking Athens Perry Community Action has served as a vital stop-gap, calling the relief “game changing for our clients.”
“It’s a lifeline that is keeping people housed and we are so incredibly grateful for it,” Schwallie said.
Gallagher was granted her one week continuance to pursue rent assistance through the program, which could allow her to remain temporarily in her Prokos apartment.
Schwallie noted, however, that HAPCAP’s program is not a long-term solution for people facing housing insecurity.
For Gallagher, this means that while she might address her current back-rent through the program, her search for alternative housing is ongoing, and the threat of eviction when she has no place else to go may continue to loom.
“My kids will cry,” Gallagher said. “They’re six and seven so they don’t really quite comprehend it. It’s horrible.”
Gallagher said the uncertainty of the past several months, combined with the possibility of eviction, has been especially damaging on her two children who are “scared they’re gonna have to go back to the homeless shelter.”
Prokos Property Manager Kate Stotts declined to comment for this story.
AMHA could not be reached for comment by press time.
