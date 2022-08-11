Sinkholes continue to be a problem in the parking lot of the newly constructed Athens County EMS station on Kenny Drive.
“If you look down into the hole to the right, it goes right to the storm drain that’s over there in the grass area,” EMS Chief Rick Callebs told the Athens County Board of Commissioners during their meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
Commissioner President Lenny Eliason told Callebs to get the prosecutor’s office to write a letter to get the problems at Station 51 addressed.
“It was part of the project,” Eliason said of the facility that was opened in April 2021. “Talk to the prosecutor. Write them a letter and tell them to fix it or we’re going to sue. It’s that simple.
“This is ridiculous, you know. This is nuts. … It was poor construction. They need to make it good or we need to get it fixed by somebody and then sue them for the difference.”
Callebs also pointed out several HVAC issues in the building.
“We’ve got some offices, you can’t get them cool, on the administrative side,” he said. “They’re having a little bit of an issue on the EMS station side and the garage, which are about 82, 83 degrees all the time.”
The air conditioners, which are mounted near the ceiling, are not able to keep up, Callebs said.
“It’s an airtight building with 14-inch walls and everything,” he said. “I don’t think it’s just as simple as putting in an exhaust fan or something like that because it may interfere with construction dynamics. It has not been an issue until here in the last couple of weeks, when we just had day after day after day of hot weather.”
The agency’s medications, which need to be kept cool, are in a storage area that is all air-conditioned.
“We do have some concern if this continues, how the temperatures impact what’s in the back of the trucks in the bays there,” Callebs said.
In other matters, commissioners opened bids on Phases 6 and 7 of the U.S. 50 Sewer Sanitation Project. These phases cover part of the county, north of the Athens Country Club, said Gary Silcott, project manager.
The only bid was from Field Excavating, which is already working on contracts in the areas near Hebbardsville, Bentbrook Road and Elliotsville.
The estimated cost for both phases was approximately $8.8 million. Fields’ bid was $8,794,470.69. Silcott will review the bid and bring it to the commissioners for approval at their next meeting.
In other matters, the commissioners received requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds to help build water-line extensions in the Coolville and Millfield areas. The board voted to allow submitted individual requests for the funds during a 45-day time period. The county will advertise the request in the near future.
Also regarding water and sewer, the commissioners talked about a proposal to put a sewer plant on the eastern end of the county. It was proposed by a local developer who wants to put a private sewer plant on his property to service the buildings there.
“If Coolville dissolves in November, having a plant on that end of the county makes sense,” Eliason said of the possibility of having a county-operated sewer plant. Coolville residents will vote in the General Election whether to dissolve the village.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 am. Tuesday in the meeting room on the second floor of the Athens County Courthouse Annex.
