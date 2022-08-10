For 25 years, various nonprofits and groups throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley have relied on Sisters Health Foundation, an extension of the mission and tradition of the Sisters of St. Joseph.
The nonprofit celebrated its 25th year with a celebration with its Athens County partners Thursday at the Dairy Barn. It was the fifth of seven celebrations to be held throughout the foundation’s 11-county service region.
Organizations aided by the foundation range to ones that have been established for several decades to ones that are still in their formation stages. All of them say the foundation’s help has been invaluable.
One such nonprofit is Women for Recovery, a transitional recovery home for women struggling with substance-use disorders. The four-year-old nonprofit has served 39 people.
“Sisters Health Foundation helped us with a grant when we didn’t even have a house,” said Betsy Andersson, executive director of Women for Recovery. “They guided me through subsequent conversations with Sister Molly (Bauer, senior program officer), who does ask a lot of questions. They really make you to think about what you want to share.”
The nonprofit applied for a grant that went toward its More than a Meal program, which helps provide groceries to those it serves. They’ve also used grant money to create a garden at their facility.
“What does (food) have to do with serving women with their substance-use disorder? Actually everything,” Anderson said. “That grant was intended to help us with groceries, to just help with basic needs, as we were getting the house started and started serving women. But what it has led to is, it is the approach of how we are eating, making a grocery list, thinking about a budget, going to the store, coming home and preparing.”
Women for Recovery partners with other groups that received Sisters Health Foundation funds. The meals the women share created a camaraderie between those served by Women for Recovery and the staff, Anderson said. Since serving its first group meal, there have only been two occasions when the organization didn’t have all of the people it served in attendance.
“Sisters Health Foundation talked with us before we even really knew what we were doing,” Anderson said said. “They set a model for how we operate. ... We’re serving people and connecting, and we are so very, very grateful.”
Rural Action’s Tom Redfern talked about the foundation’s help with Local Food For All as a part of a series of videos Sisters Health Foundation plans to release on its Facebook page. Redfern is director of sustainable agriculture and a founding member of the Chesterhill Produce Auction’s advisory board.
Local Food for All is an initiative designed to counter food insecurity in Appalachian Ohio and neighboring counties in West Virginia. Donations to the program help purchase produce directly from farmers at the auction. The food is then delivered throughout the region.
The Sisters Health Foundation grant for Rural Action supports the initiative, Redfern said.
In February, the foundation sought the public’s help in recognizing organizations that deal with things within nonprofit’s three main focus areas: healthy eating, active living; thriving neighborhoods; and mental health and addiction. nominations for organizations to receive grants.
Three Athens County organizations — Community Food Initiatives; Ohio University — Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Community Health Programs; and Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program — were honored.
Maribeth Saleem-Tanner, executive director of Community Food Initiatives, said that the organization doesn’t do anything alone, everything is in partnership with other local groups.
Jen Seifert, executive director of Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, said that many organizations helped by Sisters Health Foundation help the program do what it does.
“We are very passionate and we have a small, but mighty crew,” she said. “We have nine in clinical staff total. … And it’s because they’re passionate about what we do, but also because of everybody else at the table, that help us with those resources to make sure that our patients can get those basic needs taken care of. If they don’t take care of their basic needs, they can’t feel normal again, they can’t heal. … So thank you everybody in the room for being a big contributor to our successes with patients, we appreciate you all.”
Receiving or being nominated for an award is rare for a rape crisis center, Seifert said.
“It is amazing that your local rape crisis center gets an award,” Seifert said. “The guilt and shame that surrounds sexual and domestic violence makes it rare that this is recognized, because people often like to want to sweep it under the rug and not talk about it. ... I think it’s a testament to our community that we are willing to engage with these issues in a meaningful way, even when it’s tough.”
Between 2017 and 2021, Sisters Health Foundation gave a total of $712,758 in responsive grants, $152,500 in collaborative grants, $20,000 in COVID-19 support grants and a total of $38,853 in basic needs/direct service grants between 2017-2021, according to the foundation.
The nonprofit serves Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties in West Virginia and Athens, Meigs and Washington counties in Ohio.
More about the foundation can be found at sistershealthfdn.org/ online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.