Athens County Emergency Medical Services has been housed for a while now on West Union Street in a building the county does not own. Officials have called for more space, citing maintenance issues with the building as well as lack of certain facilities.
Site prep work is finally underway for the new EMS station, which will be at 21 Kenny Drive in Athens. The land was donated to the city of Athens by TS Tech, which has a nearby facility. The city signed an agreement with the commissioners in October for the station to be built on the land.
The new building will have space for ambulances, as well as crew quarters, a kitchen/dining area, a training room and EMS administrative office — the office is currently separate from the station, and is housed in a leased space in The Plains. The new site will also have state of the art training facilities, and the hope is to be occupying a fully-operational station at the Kenny Drive site in the fall of 2020.
In October, the Athens County Commissioners awarded the project to Hoon, Inc., of Athens for a cost of $2.33 million. The solar power array portion of the project was awarded seperately to Third Sun Solar at the cost of $74,668.
The project was put out to bid twice, after no acceptable bids were found in the first round. The cost of the project also rose during this process, from $1.85 to $2.2 million.
In recent years the county has investigated many other potential sites that turned out not to be suitable or couldn’t be acquired. Recently, another option surfaced. The commissioners recently bought the building at 510 W. Union St. for use by the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services, and land behind it was initially considered for potential use as the EMS station.
However, EMS Chief Rick Callebs did some response-time tests on the two locations, finding that it took 35 to 40 seconds longer to reach the intersection of Union and Route 682 from the Kenny Drive site compared to 510 W. Union St.
In February the commissioners approved plans for the building, which depict a single-story, metal-sided building with solar panels on the roof.
