Deputies responding to a report of a man sleeping in a car at the Valero station in The Plains found the man, but also found 59 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
Danny Wayne Swiger Jr., 33, of Grafton, West Virginia, made his initial appearance Thursday in Athens County Municipal Court on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Judge Todd Grace set his bond at $100,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 5 at 2 p.m.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Valero employees were unable to wake up a man sleeping in a car Wednesday at the gas station. Deputies found him asleep in a car that had West Virginia license plates; the plates allegedly were fictitious.
He was awakened and asked to get out of the car, at which point deputies reportedly saw a loaded 9mm pistol on the floorboard near this feet, according to the news release. Deputies took him into custody, searched him and allegedly found the suspected crystal meth in a baggie in his pocket.
A further search of the vehicle allegedly found additional items of drug abuse and items of packaging for distribution.
The case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
