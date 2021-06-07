The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, has openings for their Rural Summer Meals programs for Athens and Morgan county families. The program provides a weekly box of shelf-stable food items for every child while school is out of session.
Registered families may pick up their boxes at the following sites and times:
- Alexander Local School District, Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon, 6091 Ayers Rd. Albany, OH 45710
- Morgan South Elementary, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 3555 OH-792 S Stockport, OH 43787
- Nelsonville-York Elementary, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 4 Buckeye Dr, Nelsonville, OH 45764
- Trimble Thursday Trimble Middle/Elementary, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 18500 Jacksonville Rd, Glouster, OH 45732
- Amesville Elementary, Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, 23 Main Street, Amesville, OH 45711
With the exception of Alexander, the Foodbank will be conducting open enrollment for each site on its respective day and time from Tuesday, June 8 through Friday, June 11.
Please call 740-385-6813 with any questions.
