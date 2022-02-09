In his final season of his high school football career, Joe Burrow and the Athens Bulldogs came up just short of winning the state championship. Tears representing hard work and dedication streamed down the faces of teammates, coaches and fans as the Bulldogs’ playoff run came to an end.
Even with 11,416 career passing yards and a 157-17 touchdown to interception ratio in high school, Burrow didn’t get the recognition his achievements deserved from universities. However, his home state team at Ohio State University gave him a shot and Burrow decided to join Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes.
The four-star athlete played three seasons with the Bucks — never getting to start a game at Ohio State — spending most of his time sitting on the pine behind quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins.
He would get that chance with the Louisiana State University Tigers after transferring in 2018 where he was granted the starting quarterback position.
Burrow played two seasons with LSU and started to make a national name for himself in his last season with the Tigers. With multiple broken records and a 15-0 season that resulted in winning the National Championship, Burrow showed his true colors. He was also named the 2019 College Football Heisman winner.
After his historic season in college football, his own Athens High School — where it all started — renamed its football stadium after him.
When the 2020 NFL Draft came around a couple months later, Burrow was selected with the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals. In his rookie season, he only played for part of the year after suffering a torn ACL against the Washington Football Team and being declared unable to play for the remainder of the season.
Fast forward to this year and Burrow has once again put together another historic season.
He helped end the Bengals’ 31-year playoff drought and gave the franchise its first ever road playoff win. After defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card game, Cincinnati moved on to the Divisional Round to play the number one seed Tennessee Titans.
At the end of the four quarters, the Bengals walked away with the win, sending them to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow led the team to a historic comeback which set up a thrilling overtime. There, Cincinnati’s rookie kicker, Evan McPherson kicked the winning field goal.
Since showing his incredible football talent this season, Burrow has earned many nicknames including “Joe Brrrr, Joe Shiesty and Joe Cool”.
They call him “just a small town kid who lived in The Plains of Ohio” however, this small town kid had big dreams.
Burrow and the Bengals are matched up on Feb. 13, against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
Cade Stoneman is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
