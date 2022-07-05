An upcoming fundraiser hopes to ensure that brighter days are ahead for a courageous young man who recently suffered a heartbreaking health-related setback.
Starting at noon Saturday, residents of Athens, Meigs and Vinton Counties are invited to gather at the Albany Independent Fairgrounds to help their beloved son, brother, friend, and neighbor, Ty Smathers, raise the funds needed to build him a new handicap accessible place to live.
Activities at the benefit will include a split-the-pot drawing, a Chinese auction and raffles. Some of the prizes being offered include tools, gift certificates, a weed eater, a chainsaw, tickets to see the Cincinnati Reds and an overnight stay at Holiday Inn Express.
Drawings for these prizes will start around 2 p.m.
Throughout this event food will be available. On the menu are hot dogs, pulled pork, and a variety of side dishes. Due to seating issues, attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.
On December 14, 2021, Smathers underwent a seemingly routine surgery that involved removing a tumor between his C1 & C2 vertebrae. Tragically, this procedure resulted in him having two strokes. To complicate matters, he also suffered vasospasms. These are sudden constrictions of a blood vessel which reduces their diameter and flow rate.
As a result, Smathers was rendered completely debilitated without the ability to speak and in need of twenty-four hour care.
Hence, the goal of this benefit is to raise the funds and manpower his mother, Jennifer, needs to add a handicap-accessible addition to her home where her son can live — and hopefully regain some of the independence he’s recently lost.
Jennifer stated that, “The renovations aren’t going to start till after the benefit. But we’re hoping they’ll be done and Ty can move in by December.”
These renovations could cost an estimated $70,000.
Smathers’ health issues actually began when he age two-and-a-half years old. At this time his parents discovered that their son had been born with Neurofibromatosis Type 1. This is is a genetic condition that causes tumors to grow along the bodies nerves. Although these tumors are usually non-cancerous, they can present a multitude of other physical challenges for the person involved.
In Smathers case, his left leg never developed as quickly as his right and ended up being much shorter lengthwise. In 1989, he began having numerous surgeries on his foot and ankle that occasionally required him to seek the aid of a wheel chair.
Then, in 2005, he made the choice to have his left leg amputated below the knee.
Although Smathers faced numerous hurdles and challenges growing up, his mother remembered how his condition never held him back from reaching milestones during his youth, like graduating from Alexander High School.
She recalled how, “ On the day Ty graduated his entire class gave him a standing ovation!”
For fifteen years, Smathers was able to live independently at Mill Street Apartments in Athens, where he had a handicap-accessible apartment.
Never one to pass up any opportunity to socialize, Smathers also worked at the apartment complex as a resident assistant and got to know many of his neighbors on a first name basis.
Jennifer reinforced that, “Ty was a natural social butterfly. He loved being around and talking to people and was just a sweetheart to everyone he met.”
Sadly, all that changed after Smathers most recent surgery. As his mother described it, “When we found out that the surgery didn’t go as planned our world just crashed....”
Afterwards, Smathers stayed at various rehab facilities in order to get physical and speech therapy. When questions arose as to what his medical insurance would — and wouldn’t — pay for, Ty and his mother moved back to his Mill Street apartment. For the time being, they plan to stay there until his lease is up in December.
The following GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with their expenses which include Smathers rent: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ty-smathers-and-family.
Fortunately, the Smathers Family has always been able to rely on the unflinching unconditional support of the members of their community to see them through every step of this nightmarish ordeal.
The common denominator that unites everyone in their metaphorical corner, is that their lives were each enriched by knowing Smathers, and experiencing the warmth of his genuinely congenial personality.
Terry Beitzel is one of the organizers of the benefit. Years ago, she became acquainted with Smathers through her daughter who was one of his high school classmates. She described him as,”a really happy-go-lucky person, with a big smile on his face, who always had something positive to say.”
Jennifer admitted that she’s been overwhelmed by the amount of support the entire community has shown her family. She expressed that, “The response to this benefit has been fantastic. It’s been heartwarming to see our friends and neighbors come together to make this happen.”
In conjunction, several laborers, contractors and remodelers within the community are already on board to help with the renovations to Jennifer’s house — some of whom are offering their services free of charge.
Roy Robinette is also one of the organizers of this benefit. He stated, “The fact that so many people are willing to help with this project without expecting anything in return is really a reflection of how much the people around here care about Ty.”
Although he hasn’t known Smathers long, Robinette admires his ability to face whatever challenges life handed him in his past without ever backing down or giving up.
He described Smathers as, “the type of person who was born without an ounce of “quit” in them.”
Anyone who would like to make either a monetary or raffle donation to the Ty Smathers Benefit can call either Terry Beitzel at 740-591-0839, or Roy Robinette at 740-649-0536.
