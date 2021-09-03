Nelsonville City Council voted Thursday to remove Council Member Greg Smith — for a third time — following a lengthy meeting where his attorney argued the charter is constitutionally defective to determine whether Smith is a resident or not.
Smith was most recently a member of Nelsonville City Council after being restored to the position in June without explanation. Prior to that, he was removed from office in a second hearing about his residence, following a previous unexplained restoration to council.
The central point of question that has circulated during months of removal hearings and lawsuits is whether Smith lives in Nelsonville, or in neighboring Washington County with a family that The Messenger previously reported Smith has financial ties to.
During the two-and-a-half hour hearing, Smith’s Columbus-area attorney Dan Klos, argued at extreme length the charter was not sufficient in defining what a “continuous resident” was.
The section of the charter detailing residency requirements, 4.02, states council members must “continue to be resident” of the City of Nelsonville.
Council Member Cory Taylor, the charging official in the latest Smith removal, alleges in an Aug. 16 notice to Smith that he believed Smith was not a continuous resident. Sherman served as charging official in the previous attempts.
Nelsonville’s special counsel, Patrick Kasson from Reminger law firm out of Columbus, objected often to what he said was Klos’ irrelevant and legal questions being asked of Taylor, who was the primary witness during the hearing.
He said Klos was “tilting at windmills,” referring to the actions of the titular character in Miguel Cervantes’ book Don Quixote.
Kasson also noted that Smith has failed to testify in any of the hearings on his residency, and said his unwillingness to state under oath he is a resident speaks volumes about where he lives.
“The one person who's got the most incentive to step up and tell (the hearing where he lives), made a decision not to testify under oath,” Kasson said.
He added that language in the testimony by Melanie Smith, Greg Smith’s wife, does not make it clear he is a full-time resident of Nelsonville.
Klos disagreed.
“Mr Smith’s decisions as to whether or not he testifies is not generally something that is considered, because he has decided to allow the law to take its step — the burden of proof of evidence is upon the charging official,” Klos said.
Much of the evidence presented during the meeting was the same presented in previous meetings, including the White Pages entry for Smith that lists his residence in Belpre, Ohio, affidavits from relatives of both Smith and of the family he allegedly lives with, as well as testimonies from neighbors.
Klos, however, brought a new witness, Candice Flowers-Parker, to testify on Smith’s behalf. Flowers-Parker, a professed friend of Smith’s, disputed an affidavit from a neighbor who testified she had not once seen Smith at home.
Flowers-Parker said she often visits the Smith’s home on Adams Street in Nelsonville, and Smith is more often than not there.
“I go there quite a bit,” Flowers-Parker said. “Yeah, he’s there.”
Smith has been at the center of multiple controversies in 2021, including an instance where he was censured by Nelsonville City Council for using insensitive language on his personal Facebook page.
Following growing Nelsonville Council concern as to where Smith actually resided, and an Athens Messenger article that established a connection between Smith and a Washington County woman, Nelsonville Council launched a hearing into his residency.
In February, Nelsonville Council determined he was not a continuous resident of Nelsonville and suspended him from Council, The Messenger reported. The body did not move to refill his position, as it promised to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
Smith suffered a series of legal rejections in appeal hearings in April before being reinstated to Nelsonville Council, including having requests for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction denied.
Smith is now currently seeking a judgement in federal court, and is also seeking over $19,000 in legal fees for Klos from the City of Nelsonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.