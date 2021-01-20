Smith will also face another recall effort, Nelsonville citizens told The Athens Messenger, in the fallout of insensitive comments allegedly made by Smith on Facebook.
Lindsay Dexter, 38, told The Athens Messenger on Wednesday that she would be renewing her efforts to get a recall vote against Smith on the ballot.
“There’s no denying there’s no hiding, there’s no nothing,” Dexter said. “People are done – it’s right in front of their faces and they can’t deny it.”
Dexter is referring to a series of Facebook screenshots posted to the Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page, in which Smith allegedly makes comments that use homophobic slurs and racially insensitive commentary surrounding the death of Trayvon Martin in 2013.
A recall vote is a ballot initiative that seeks to strip a candidate of an office. In the city charter, a recall initiative must gain 15% of the most recent gubernatorial election turnout in signatures of registered voters to qualify for the ballot – or 1,140 votes according to 2018 election data.
Dexter was involved in the previous attempt to get a recall vote against Smith on the ballot, which was unsuccessful.
Dexter said she is “just a mom who wants to take care of her kids” and said she wants to make Nelsonville a better city by removing negativity.
“That’s not what we represent – and I just want to be able to make change and get positive change and get rid of the negativity,” Dexter said.
She said she sees the recent discussion surrounding the alleged comments as a rallying cry for a recall effort, and is confident she will be able to get enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.
“I think at this point in time, I 100% think we’’ll be able to reach that 15%,” Dexter said.
The Nelsonville Judiciary Committee discussed the recall vote, with Member Cory Taylor saying the “only recourse” to remove Smith from council would be through a recall vote initiative.
McCray Powell, former city council candidate and Nelsonville resident, said he would sign the petition to get a recall vote on the ballot, and would encourage others to do so.
He said Smith is not only unfit due to his comments, but also for his physical health.
“I do not think he is fit to be on council with one his conduct – but also his health at the moment,” Powell said.
He said it embarrassing for Smith to be on Nelsonville Council, and pointed to his dismissal as police chief in the 1980s for conduct “unbecoming” of a police chief that includes alleged sexual assault, according to a 1985 edition of The Athens NEWS.
“Over three decades, he has developed a loyal group of sycophants,” Powell said. “The people that protect Greg Smith are the same people that protected him in the 80s.”
Smith did not return requests for comment, although last week he directed future comments to unidentified legal counsel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.