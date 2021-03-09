Nelsonville City Council Member Greg Smith, who was temporarily removed from office due to the body finding him not a continuous resident of the town, and his attorney filed an appeal in The Athens County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, arguing the decision was unconstitutional.
Daniel Klos, a Columbus-area attorney who represents Smith in this matter, told The Athens Messenger he believed there was a laundry list of issues with the due process offered and procedure followed.
Athens County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang will hear the case.
“The Decision (sic) by City Council … is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable, and unsupported by the preponderance of reliable, probative, and substantial evidence,” the filed appeal brief stated.
In addition to the appeal, Klos also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order on the decision by Nelsonville Council, asking the Common Pleas Court to order the body to restore Smith’s seat until the court can rule on the appeal.
A temporary restraining order could last up to 14 days, but be as short as a week.
Last Friday, Nelsonville Council President Tony Dunfee delivered a letter to the Athens County Board of Elections and Prosecutor’s Office, which represents the BoE, asking them to agree with the city that the seat should be declared vacant, which would allow a new council member to be appointed.
Representing Nelsonville in this appeal is Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. He said he received a letter from City Attorney Garry Hunter asking him to take control of the case.
Blackburn said his office is preparing a response to Klos’ appeal and said he looks “forward to the court's ruling.”
“We will represent Nelsonville to the best of our ability with the record that exists,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn also told The Athens Messenger the court’s decision on the temporary restraining order would determine how the Board of Election proceeds with the letter delivered by Nelsonville City Council.
Klos’ appeal lists a variety of reasons why he feels his client was not afforded a reasonable due process and multiple breaches of procedure were committed.
“I threw everything in I could possibly think of in a short order of time,” Klos said.
The appeal expressed objections and concerns about the following:
- The original written notice provided by Nelsonville Council did not provide enough detail on what he was being charged with, and says the hearing and decision went beyond the scope of the notice.
- Klos and Smith argue they were not provided with evidence used in the hearing in advance, which failed to give Klos proper time to prepare a defense for his client. Smith also said the evidence was requested in advance, and was not provided.
- Klos said he was not provided a copy of the subpoena of the sole in-person testimony, which he further argues was not delivered under oath.
- Klos was not permitted to cross-examine witnesses that appeared in video or in written testimony.
The statement from Smith in the brief also states that he does not "own or rent any other property" other than the home he owns at 238 Adams Street in Nelsonville.
However, The Athens Messenger previously reported that Smith does have a financial investment in a property in Waterford, located in Washington County.
He previously declined to state what investment he had in said property, saying he “doesn’t want to talk about other people’s debt.”
The filed motion for the temporary restraining order reiterates many of the same points as the appeal, and adds that it feels that the testimony of Greg Smith's wife, Melanie Smith, was not given proper “weight” in the consideration whether he was a resident of Nelsonville.
The affidavit provided during the hearing in February stated that Melanie Smith knew Greg Smith was caring for a disabled person. However, the affidavit does not state affirmatively that Greg Smith is a permanent resident of Nelsonville.
“While these activities prevent Greg from always being home, Greg always and often returns home,” Melanie Smith said in her affidavit.
The statement continued, saying Greg Smith recently took care of her when she had surgery.
“After being married to him for 43 plus (sic) years, I am sure that it is his intention to always return home,” Melanie Smith wrote in the affidavit.
The temporary restraining order motion cited former Democratic challenger Katie O’Neill’s legal battle against The Athens County Board of Elections in 2020, where the board ruled O’Neill was not a permanent resident of Nelsonville and removed her from the ballot.
The case, which went before the Ohio Supreme Court in April 2020 and was ruled in favor of O’Neill, which stated “where a person resides determines where they may register and vote; where the person is registered to vote does not determine where they reside.”
The motion also argues these concerns were not raised when Smith was a candidate for the seat.
Dunfee and Blackburn both argued Friday this issue only pertains to the requirements of the city charter, which state council members must be “continuous residents” of Nelsonville.
“We’ll see what they have to say — but everyone seems to understand it is a charter issue not a Board of Elections issue,” Dunfee told The Messenger last Friday.
Klos told The Messenger he does not believe Nelsonville Council acted in good faith during the hearing.
“I think they didn't follow what the Ohio law says and what the charter says they're supposed to do — the law is there for a reason — whether you like someone or you don't,” Klos said. “You still have to follow them.”
Dunfee did not return requests for comment on Tuesday by publication time.
City Council Vice President Dan Sherman maintained he believed Nelsonville City Council followed all proper procedure as it related to the charter and based on counsel from Hunter.
He restated he believed there wasn’t any doubt Smith was not a continuous resident of Nelsonville.
“It was an administrative hearing, anything that would have been given in advance he would have intimidated and threatened — that's what he does,” Sherman said.
Klos said he will let the courts decide who is in the right.
“I’m confident that Judge Lang will follow the law, whether the law favors me or not, that remains to be seen,” Klos said.
Last Friday, Nelsonville City Council presented a letter to the Athens County BoE, asking for the city to agree with the body that Smith’s seat should be declared vacant, as he had not requested a new hearing within 10 days of the original decision.
Dunfee, Sherman and Blackburn told The Athens Messenger on Friday that they were of the opinion that Smith only had 10 days from the decision of council to appeal the decision back to the council, which they say was the sole jurisdictional authority in the matter since it pertains to charter requirements.
Last Friday marked day 10 since the decision was issued by the council.
Blackburn reiterated Monday that the jurisdictional authority rested upon Nelsonville Council, and that Smith failed to follow proper procedure by not pursuing another hearing through that body before appealing to the court system.
For months, a controversy, questions, and deliberation have emerged over whether Smith was a “continuous resident” of Nelsonville, or whether he lives primarily in neighboring Washington County with another family.
Since the unanimous vote in February, Smith has not been seen at any Council or Committee meetings. On Monday, he attempted to submit a letter to the Council clerk to be read during the meeting, but it was denied due to pending litigation.
Testimony from members of the family in question were presented at the special hearing in February, with members claiming Smith had been living in Washington County for over a decade.
Editor’s Note: Nelsonville City Council President Tony Dunfee is brother-in-law to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.
