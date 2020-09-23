Receiving a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimers is a frightening moment for both the patient and their family. Athens community members are walking in the hope that one day there will be a cure.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The socially distanced walk will be different this year due to COVID-19.
Participants will be able to watch the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremonies online at 10 a.m., afterwards, the Walk will begin at 10:15 a.m. Participants will walk in their neighbors, at a park, hiking trail, or wherever they can safely walk, socially distanced from others.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Promise Garden will be open for drive-thru viewing at the Athens Community Center, 701 E State St, Athens. The Promise Garden is a mission-focused experience that signifies the community’s solidarity in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
The flowers displayed in the Garden are color-coded with different meanings. Blue represents someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple identifies an individual who has lost a loved one to the disease, yellow is for a person who is currently supporting or caring for someone living with Alzhemier’s and orange is for a participant who supports the cause.
To register for the walk, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23932&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=13661.Across the country, over 600 communities participate in the Walk to End Alheimer’s.
In Athens County, a specific issue faced dementia and Alzheimer’s patients prior to 2017 – lack of a physician.
When Dr. Douglas Woo, MD, first came to the OhioHealth Physicians Group in 2017, there hadn’t been a practicing Neurologist in Athens County in three years. Patients would have to travel to Lancaster or Ohio State University to be treated.
Given the sometimes jarring and often frightening nature of cognitive diseases, having to travel for care was an extra burden on many families in Athens County.
“Frequently people come in with dementia and they don’t know why they are coming in,” Woo said. “It can look like they are in denial, but they actually are just forgetting things.”
Having a physician in their home county can be one less obstacle towards getting the right treatment.
Not only do patients now have a physician right in their hometown, but now technology is making it even easier to receive treatment.
“The nice thing about the pandemic is that there has been a shift towards telemedicine,” Woo said.
However, not everyone in Athens County can easily access telemedicine, as reliable internet access remains an issue for many in the county.
According to Woo, another issue presented in Athens County for those living with cognitive diseases is poverty, as the county has the highest poverty rate in the state of Ohio.
With a higher poverty rate comes issues food insecurity, access to healthy food, and sometimes living in a remote rural setting without reliable transportation. All of these issues can only exacerbate cognitive health issues.
“In southeast Ohio, people may not be taking care of themselves as much,” Woo said.
Woo told the Messenger of a dementia patient who lived alone in a rural setting. They fell in their home and were not found for days.
To help families facing these issues, as well as those struggling with an initial diagnosis, Woo refers his patients to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Next Steps program through OhioHealth. Patients can request to be contacted by Next Steps, who will help families learn what to do after a diagnosis has been made.
Additionally, OhioHealth has a social worker available at Riverside.
Each program help patients and families feel comfortable navigating the diagnosis.
“You try to get as many people available for families to reach out to,” Woo said. “You got to get them hooked into the village.”
“One of the things that our social workers do is meet with a family for a family care consultation,” Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati Development Manager Margaret Haist said.
The consultation helps families understand what they will need going forward and how to get that extra help.
Currently, in the USA, Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death and there is a new diagnosis every five seconds.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s are both still relatively unknown as far as prevention, but Woo says the best place to start is with the big picture.
“A healthy body will support a healthy brain,” Woo said.
Eating right, not smoking, getting plenty of sleep and a healthy weight are all factors in preventing cognitive diseases. In addition, taking Vitamin D is known to be helpful, though your doctor should be consulted before beginning any regimen.
Both Haist and Woo promoted more education for both the older generation and for their adult children, so that early warning signs are easier to detect. “Each healthy behavior that you can engage in decreases your risk,” Haist said.
