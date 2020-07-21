A resource center for teens 14-21 is set to open this fall on Shafer Street in Athens.
The operation, run by Sojourners, will be located in the same building as Tavolino, as well as behind it in what was once the West End Thrift Shop, and additionally in the house next door to Tavolino (5, 7 and 9 N. Shafer St.). Called the Resiliency Center, the site will offer select housing, showers, programming and other resources for youths seeking a stable, welcoming environment.
Richard Games, co-founder and co-executive director of Sojourners, said the project came out of the youth housing demonstration project, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as Integrated Services, the 317 Board, and the Coalition of Homelessness and Housing In Ohio, originally the Ohio Housing Coalition.
He pointed to the prevalence of teens and young adults in the region bouncing from friends houses to family members, couch surfing. A report released by COHHIO in December 2017 detailed the extent of housing insecurity in Athens, Jackson, Gallia, Meigs and Vinton Counties. Homeless youth up to age 25 made up 22 percent of the sheltered homeless population and 18 percent of those found in a January 2017 Point-In-Time Count were unsheltered.
“Nationally, homeless youth account for about 7 percent of those counted in PIT Counts, although there is general agreement that those numbers don’t reflect the full extent of youth homelessness,” the report stated. “Even still, SEOH Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program regional data appears to show a higher rate of youth homelessness in Southeast Ohio than nationally, with youth accounting for 19 percent of the overall number of people experiencing homeless who were counted on that night. While the overall numbers of youth experiencing homelessness in the region are low, these youths are overrepresented in the overall homeless population when compared to national rates.”
Games noted that these five counties is one of ten communities selected across the country to create this outreach program for youth either at imminent risk of homelessness or who are homeless and need immediate shelter and other resources.
“There’s a whole system that has been set up to end and then prevent youth homelessness in the future, and this is within that project,” he said. “This is basically the major prevention effort, where we’re building programs, alongside community partners, to build the skills of resiliency with young people so that they — we all hit rough spots in our lives, and resiliency is about being able to bounce back from those tough spots.”
The center will first seek to address basic needs of those who come to its doors — food, safety and shelter — while also providing a social sphere and support for emotional wellbeing. In addition, it will have educational support mechanisms as well as job training. Part of the goal is to help those who come there to gain connections with individuals and groups that may help them along their journey to success.
“Our name is Sojourners, right? We’re a stop on a journey for young people,” he said. “When they’re with us, we’re helping to build skills, helping to figure out their vision for their life, and sort of empower them to move toward that vision.”
With luck, this will be the first of its kind in the region, and a model for more such centers to be planted in the remaining four counties in the region, and more. Large cities, such as Chicago, already utilize such centers. However, finding the resources to build one in rural areas can be difficult without federal support.
The staff running the operation are currently reaching out to area businesses to partner up on programming. Aly Dyani noted that she is still working on an official list, but was already gearing up for cooking classes with Emily Houpt of Tavolino and Becky Clark of Pork and Pickles and art classes with Passion Works. She noted that one of her goals is to get “hobby” classes going — biking, knitting, or other productive activities.
“I definitely want to do gardening, and I’m reaching out to businesses like White’s Mill and Hyacinth Bean,” she said. “I’m hoping that eventually we could do a hobby fair.”
A full-time ComCorps member will be stationed at the center to help with staffing.
Arthur noted that youth housing issues is a hidden issue in Athens and the surrounding counties.
“It is estimated that about a third of all high school students in Appalachia are experiencing some form of homelessness,” she explained. “They’re classified as invisible homelessness because they’re sleeping doubled up, or they’re staying at hotels, or they’re bouncing around between family members and family friends. There’s definitely a big need, and since 2018 we’ve served 48 people under the age of 18 in our crisis housing units.”
She noted that the Resiliency Center programming will not be compulsory and no judge would be able to order it as a corrective measure.
However, just how much of a demand the team will see is yet to be known.
“We don’t know for sure how many young people are homeless,” Games agreed. “I think we’re kind of a youth-version of the the Gathering Place. We definitely want to do programming, but we also want it to be a safe place — a place where folks can come and get food, take a shower, just come and relax or participate in the programming.”
A kickoff event will be planned for the fall, with dates to be announced later as renovations are still ongoing at the property. The goal is for early September, Arthur said. Any interest in partnering with Sojourners for the Resiliency Center can be directed to 740-596-1117, opt. 2.
