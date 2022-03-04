A new solar array was donated and installed by Third Sun Solar at the Baileys Trail System's Chauncey-Dover trailhead, the company announced in a press release.
The solar array is located on the roof of the new restroom facility and will reduce the Village of Chauncey’s utility costs for several decades to come. A production meter will be installed showcasing to visitors the amount of clean energy being produced from the system in real time.
"As a company committed to the flourishing of our community, we are proud to support this groundbreaking trail project," Third Sun Solar CEO and co-founder Geoff Greenfield said in a statement. "We believe that partnering with the Baileys Trail System in this way will not just reduce the overhead costs for the Village of Chauncey but will help the Baileys Trail System advance their mission of bringing sustainable economic development to the Southeast Ohio Region," said Greenfield.
In addition to the donated array, Third Sun Solar will donate $250 to the Baileys Trail System and Village of Chauncey when visitors go solar through a park and trailhead referral program.
“The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia and the Village of Chauncey are grateful to Third Sun Solar for this opportunity to implement clean energy efforts into our park and trailhead,” Village of Chauncey Mayor and ORCA Board Vice Chair Amy Renner said in a statement. “We see this as the first of many sustainability measures to give back to the land that has given so much to our community over its lifetime.”
The Baileys Trail System is managed by the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia in partnership with the Wayne National Forest.
Third Sun Solar is Ohio's leading full service solar installation company, providing top quality design and installation since 2000.
