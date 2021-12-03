An array of solar panels was recently installed at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank to help the facility save money, reduce its carbon footprint and serve more people, according to a press release from Hocking Athens Perry Community Action.
“Given the size and scope of our work at the Foodbank, we historically have had significant electrical expenses. The less money we spend on energy, the more money we can spend on food and other supports for our community members who struggle with poverty and food insecurity,” HAPCAP Executive Director Kelly Hatas said in a statement. “We also know that climate change is an issue that disproportionately impacts low-income communities, and we want to be a part of the solution to this global crisis. Overall, this project represents HAPCAP’s commitment to a thriving and sustainable future for southeast Ohio.”
The new, 163.8 kW solar array consists of 364 rooftop solar panels and is expected to offset the food bank’s annual energy costs by nearly 47%, said HAPCAP’s release. This will prevent around 149 metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere each year — equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions to the electricity produced by 27 homes in a year, according to the release.
Geoff Greenfield, CEO and co-founder of the Athens-based company Third Sun Solar, designed and installed the system and said the project was of personal importance.
“We are really proud of this project,” Greenfield said in a statement. “Not only will it continue to give back to the community for decades, but it’s a trip down memory lane for me. Before we started Third Sun Solar I worked for several years at Community Action. I love their mission and really appreciate all the important programs they run in our region.”
According to HAPCAP’s release, the solar array installation was made possible by a gift of the Northern Trust Charitable Giving Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.