Chamber Award Winners

The 2022 Athens Area Chamber of Commerce award winners, from left, are Tim Peacock and Melissa Wales of Stuart’s Opera House (Holzaepfel Economic Impact); Mollie Fitzgerald (Young Professional of the Year); TJ Hooper of 740 Audio (Best New Business); Melissa Bailes-Jewell (Ambassador of the Year); Ben Holter of Shriver’s Pharmacy and Wellness (Jon Sparhawk Small Business of the Year); Leslie Schaller (Distinguished Service); and Bill L’Heureux and Annie Valeant of The Southern Ohio Copperheads (Community Support).

 Photo by Kristin Slemmer/Athens Area Chamber of Commerce

A sold-out Athens Area Chamber of Commerce dinner honoring businesses and individuals who have contributed to the local community went off without a hitch Thursday night at the Ohio University Inn and Conference Room.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.