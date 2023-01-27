A sold-out Athens Area Chamber of Commerce dinner honoring businesses and individuals who have contributed to the local community went off without a hitch Thursday night at the Ohio University Inn and Conference Room.
Six local businesses and individuals — representing a cross section of the community — were celebrated at the awards ceremony, which had a key change this year as to how the honorees were announced.
In a change from years past, the chamber announced the award winners before the event in order to better include the Athens community in the celebration of their achievements. This allowed those presenting to focus on telling stories about the award-winning members to the community.
That change kept in line with the new emphasis that chamber President Kristin Miller placed on Chamber members this year, dubbing 2023 the “Year of Our Members.”
“We had over 130 guests in attendance,” Miller said. “We sold out quickly, in large part because of the excitement surrounding the award winners. We announced the winners early this year, which traditionally has not been done. By doing so, friends, family, colleagues and supporters of the winners had the opportunity to attend the event. And we were able to share the accomplishments of our winners with the entire community, leading up to the event.”
Proclamations were provided to the winners by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and District 94 State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).
“I’m grateful for their support and acknowledgment of these deserving folks,” Miller said.
“This was the first Annual Awards Dinner that I’ve hosted as the chamber president. I couldn’t be more pleased with how it went. It was a fantastic evening of networking, community, celebration, delicious food and great fun,” she added.
Miller said she hopes people who attended took away a few different things from the event.
“I hope that attendees of this event felt the excitement of what is to come. Our members are dynamic, hardworking and community driven. We were privileged to celebrate and share the successes of just a few of these folks at the awards dinner and meeting,” Miller said. “We will continue to share the stories like these throughout the year. 2023 truly will be The Year of our Members.”
The event incorporated elements of the chamber’s annual meeting, while centering the night on celebrating the award winners that have positively impacted the Athens community.
The ceremony included a networking and cocktail hour, photo opportunities and a three-course meal provided by the OU Inn.
Those honored at the awards dinner and the award they received are:
Distinguished Service Award:
- Leslie Schaller
Best New Business:
- 740 Audio
Community Support:
- Southern Ohio Copperheads
Young Professional of the Year:
- Mollie Fitzgerald
Holzaepfel Economic Impact Award:
- Stuart’s Opera House
Jon Sparhawk Small Business of the Year Award:
- Shriver’s Pharmacy and Wellness
Complete bios of those honored appeared in the Jan. 19 print edition of The Athens Messenger.
