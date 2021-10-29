Amid swirling allegations concerning local officials in Coolville, the Athens County Board of Elections is reviewing a petition that would allow Coolville voters to decide whether to dissolve their village.
“It is a hot mess, and I really do hate it for the village people,” said Rose Tyman, the elected mayor of Coolville and a supporter of dissolution.
Ronald Nickoson, a former village council member who is among those leading the push for dissolution, said he submitted the petition to the Athens County Board of Elections with 93 signatures.
This is the second time a petition to put the issue on the ballot has made it to the Board of Elections. A previous petition was rejected in April, as the Messenger reported.
Athens County Board of Elections Deputy Director Tony Brooks confirmed the Board of Elections received the new petition and said they would determine whether to certify the petition by December or January.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Ohio Ballot Questions and Issues Handbook, petitions for municipal ballot issues generally require valid signatures numbering at least 10% of the ballots cast for governor within the municipality in the last election.
Coolville residents cast 159 ballots in the 2018 governor race according to the county BOE, meaning the BOE will only need to certify 16 of the petition’s 93 signatures.
According to the Ohio Auditor of State’s office, when a village dissolves, the township takes over governance and service provision. In this case, Coolville would dissolve into Troy Township.
Nickoson said he supports dissolution primarily because of financial issues in the village.
“We do not believe it is beneficial to the town to have a mayor and a council in a town this small,” Nickoson said. “We don’t have money to take care of things ourselves, and we can’t get grants. We’re very low on the totem pole when it comes to getting money.”
Nickoson said he is also concerned with the behavior of village officials and employees, including Mayor Pro Tempore Roxanna Rupe and a town police officer Nickoson called “vindictive.”
Although the officer in question has now allegedly resigned over his own concerns with Coolville’s government, Nickoson said he believes the village would still be better off without its own dedicated police force, which would dissolve along with the village.
“I have lived here for 57 years. We’ve had times we’ve had a cop, and times we haven’t had a cop,” Nickoson said. “Really, we have more problems when we do have a cop. The sheriff’s presence now and then would do a lot more good than what we’ve got now.”
Jeremy Miller, another former village council member behind the dissolution effort, said his primary concern was the corruption of Rupe and the village council.
Miller alleged the village council has violated Ohio’s public records and open meetings laws and that some village council members, including Rupe, do not live in Coolville and occupy their positions illegally. Miller also alleged that Rupe has continued to illegally occupy her position as acting mayor and has spread false allegations against him.
Rupe declined to comment for this story.
Elected Mayor Rose Tyman said she supports the dissolution effort. Tyman said she took a leave of absence for personal reasons and claims she has been prevented from returning to her position by Rupe.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m still the elected mayor,” Tyman said. “I have nothing whatsoever against me. But [Rupe] wants control.”
In comments on a public Facebook post, Rupe alleged Tyman’s leave of absence began due to “conflicts of interest” that have not been resolved.
Tyman said she initially opposed the dissolution effort, but changed her mind because she believes dissolution will put a stop to “drama” and “the bickering among the people.”
Tyman also said corruption in the village government has gotten “out of control.”
Tyman said that in addition to Rupe refusing to cede her position as mayor, she is concerned about aspects of Rupe’s conduct in her personal life as well as Rupe’s appointment of Curtis Rood to fill a vacant Village Council seat.
Rood resigned as Coolville’s mayor in 2017 amid controversy, as the Messenger reported.
Tyman said it was in part due to controversy over Rood’s appointment to Village Council that Rupe called the police to break up a crowd of concerned residents at the Oct. 12 council meeting.
According to the police report, “Deputies were dispatched to Coolville for a report of a disorderly group of people. Prior to their arrival, deputies were advised to cancel because the group had dispersed.”
Tyman said, “At some point, the craziness has got to end.”
Tyman said she believes the issues of corruption and “drama” cannot be easily resolved through elections, which is why she supports dissolving the village.
Nickoson said he would support dissolution of the village even if he had no concerns related to the conduct of village officials and employees.
“Even if we had everybody that was doing the right thing, my opinion is that we’d be better off,” Nickoson said.
Should Coolville move forward with dissolution, the situation would not be unprecedented in Ohio.
In 2019, Amelia, a former village just outside Cincinnati, generated national coverage for its dissolution — a process which was similarly fraught with town conflict, as The New York Times reported.
According to the Ohio Auditor of State’s office, 12 Ohio villages have dissolved over the past decade.
Press Secretary Allie Dumski said the primary reasons villages pursue dissolution include apathy, which can manifest in a lack of candidates for village offices, as well as the desire of citizens to eliminate an income tax, believing residents will receive better services for their tax dollars from the township.
