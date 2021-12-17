After the Dec. 6 lockdown at the Trimble Middle-Elementary School, the district’s Facebook page was flooded with comments from concerned parents — many of whom say they remain frustrated with the limited information the school has shared.
“If they couldn’t give us all the information that day, they should have given us more by now,” Trimble resident Brittney Hall said in a Facebook message. Hall has a five-year-old daughter in kindergarten in the district.
As The Athens Messenger reported, the school district discovered unspent bullets and a gun matching the caliber of those bullets on school property on Monday, Dec. 6. The building entered a lockdown that afternoon as bomb sniffing dogs cleared the school. The district said it did not appear the juvenile suspect was a Trimble student.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith told the Messenger, “I know on our end, with our communication with the school, I think everything went okay. I think the sheriff’s office and the school did our due diligence and got the situation under control as quickly as we could.”
Smith said that the juvenile in question has been placed in a state foster care facility. He said the gun was discovered in the school dumpster, and added that he does not believe there was ever any threat to student safety.
Similarly, a high school English teacher in the district, Tiffany Davis, said the information the school shared privately with educators was enough to assure her that there was no threat to safety.
For many parents, however, the information shared publicly has not been enough to assuage concerns.
“Why was (sic.) the bullets inside the school? How did the bullets get in the school? Us parents want to know things like that,” Cheyenne Brett, a Glouster resident with a daughter in third grade and a son in second grade at Trimble Elementary, said in a Facebook message. “It pisses us off because we don't get much info on anything.”
Davis said she understands why some parents would be concerned given the limited information shared.
“Looking at the letter that they sent out to everyone, the information that was in there I don't think was as detailed or as explicit as what we were told as a staff,” Davis said. “I can understand why parents would be upset for sure.”
Davis, who works at the high school, added she was not told a lockdown occurred at the middle and elementary building until the following day.
Many parents commenting on the district’s Facebook page took issue with the amount of time between the discovery of bullets on campus — at 7:30 a.m., according to the school’s letter, before many students were in the building — and the time it took to notify parents.
“I’m not happy that this happened at 7:30 a.m. before my child was there and no parent was told until 3 p.m.,” Hall said in a Facebook message.
Amanda Nott, a school district resident with children in both school buildings, told the Messenger in a Facebook message, “Finding out as late as we did was not ok. Especially with other things going on in local schools lately and the shooting in Michigan.”
Less than one week before the incident at Trimble, on Nov. 30, a mass shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four and wounding seven according to the Detroit Free Press.
Brett said the Dec. 6 incident at Trimble has prompted her to switch her children over to online school.
“I don't feel like Trimble school is doing everything they can to make sure my children are safe,” Brett said. “A lot of parents agree with me on that.”
Trimble has also faced criticism related to student and community safety over its decision to drop its mask mandate this month, as the Messenger reported.
Not all parents are concerned about the district’s response to the Dec. 6 incident.
Facebook user Tonya Burdette said in a comment on the district’s page, “Thank you Trimble Local for protecting our students and following the appropriate policies in place for these types of events. I appreciate the notification as you were able so not to induce panic.”
“The quick and fast response from school staff and other authorities with this situation, is truly a blessing,” reads another comment, from Facebook user Karen Walker-Azbell. “However, I think this bulletin should be explained a little better than what it was from our superintendent!”
Between Monday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 17, the Messenger attempted to contact Trimble Superintendent John Hurd seven times by phone and twice by email. The Messenger did not receive a response by press time.
