Something Different Winner - 08/23/22 Aug 22, 2022

Last week's Something Different winner was Evelyn Houk of Mount Vernon, who correctly identified the following differences:
1. Girl's stripe missing
2. Cross is shorter
3. Black key missing
4. Stuffed animal's ear is missing
5. Door handle is missing
