For Marka Sonoga, moving to Athens represents a full-circle moment in her life.
The Youngstown native has been named regional publisher for the Adams Publishing Group (APG) of Ohio and began her duties March 27. In her newly appointed position, Sonoga is responsible for APG’s seven daily and weekly publications in Ohio.
Sonoga returns to Ohio from Indiana, where she was group publisher for The Courier-Times, The Shelbyville News and the News Examiner. She has also served in various capacities for publications in her native state, Georgia and Arkansas.
Sonoga’s goal in her new position is clear.
“I want our publications to be our readers’ definitive source for both their local news and sports,” she said.
She added, “I look forward to representing a newspaper group that has made great strides in the digital landscape. These advances enable our clients to reach a wide range of potential customers through multimedia advertising solutions.
“I wanted to work for a progressive newspaper group because our industry is constantly changing. It doesn’t hurt to be closer to my son, grandkids and family,” said Sonoga, whose son, Vincent, and two grandchildren, D’Angelo and Luca, live in Hermitage, Penn.
Mark Cohen, president of APG Ohio and APG Eastern North Carolina, touts Sonoga’s experience and understanding of the ever-changing media marketplace as reasons as to why she is a perfect fit for this publisher’s role.
“I am excited about Marka joining our team and being active in our communities. She was our obvious choice because she had experience in being embedded in every community where she lived. She understands customer needs and will be a supporter of our employees and be a positive force. Marka understands the transition in our industry and knows that digital and social platforms will help us continue to be the leading media company in the region,” Cohen said.
For Sonoga, she is quickly adapting to both her new role and new city.
“I feel quite at home here. Everyone I have met — even outside of this building — have all been welcoming and extremely nice,” she said.
Her husband, Michael, a native of Sharon, Penn., will soon be moving to Athens, too, she said.
“We wanted to move to a smaller town with less hustle and bustle. Being from Ohio, the state I’ve spent most of my life in, I knew this would be an ideal city to relocate to.
“We will have the benefits of small-town living, but it’s not that far to go if we want to experience the big city,” said Sonoga, who last lived in her home state 10 years ago.
Having worked in newspapers since 1999, Sonoga’s love for advertising immediately became ingrained in her mindset from the moment she started her newspaper career.
“I was working in broadcast advertising when there was an opening at the Youngstown Vindicator. Newspapers have been in my blood ever since,” she said.
