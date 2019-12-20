The Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) held its annual gathering, the General Assembly, at the Amesville Grange on Dec. 4.
As the leading public energy aggregator in the southeast Ohio region, SOPEC welcomed the Village of Jacksonville, the Village of Glenford (Perry County), and the Village of Racine (Meigs County) to the Council — totaling 13 communities served by SOPEC.
The prevailing theme among the evening’s various speakers was that SOPEC’s true value starts with supporting the local economy. As such, the event's awards were created by Red Tail Design, an Athens design company; catered by Park's Place, an Amesville restaurant; and supported by Rural Action's Zero Waste Program.
The evening was well-spirited in highlighting the need to stick together as a region. Too often the voice of southeast Ohio goes unheard by state legislators and developers.
Susan Miller (New Straitsville/Perry County representative) and Chad Hubbard (Racine/Meigs County representative) were voted to represent their respective counties on the SOPEC Board of Directors.
SOPEC is governed by the communities it serves with representation from local officials comprising its board of directors. SOPEC serves over 68,000 Ohioans by shopping for the default retail supply rate as a block. SOPEC assists local governments in saving money and facilitating regional efforts to tackle challenges new and old.
Executive Director, Luke Sulfridge, celebrated new member communities adding that “when we work regionally, we can do great things together.”
Resolutions passed by during General Assembly:
• A resolution for Jacksonville, Glenford, and Racine to join SOPEC
• A resolution to adopt the 2020 budget proposal for SOPEC operating expenses
• A resolution to approve new members to the SOPEC Board of Directors
