Local organizations are set to receive around $2.2 million in allocations from the state government after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state's capital budget bill into law last week.
Athens County will receive a total of $625,000, Meigs County will receive $600,000, Washington County will receive $725,000 and Vinton County will receive $250,000.
The projects in Athens, Meigs, Washington and Vinton Counties receiving allocations are as follows:
- Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery – $200,000
- Southeast Ohio History Center – $75,000
- Village Productions Building Renovations – $50,000
- Hocking Aquaculture Project – $300,000
- Recreational Field Improvements (Star Mill Park) – $250,000
- Pomeroy Multimodal Path – $50,000
- Battle of Buffington Island Civil War Battlefield Museum – $100,000
- Meigs County Historical Society Property Development – $100,000
- Little Hocking Community and Recreation Center – $150,000
- Harmar Pedestrian Bridge Restoration Project – $50,000
- Peoples Bank Theatre – $200,000
- Hune Covered Bridge Relocation – $75,000
- Anchorage Building Climate Control Project – $50,000
- Washington County Recreation and Support Center – $200,000
- Vinton County Fairgrounds – $50,000
- Vinton County Emergency Response Correctional Facility – $200,000
The capital budget bill, which allocates $2.5 billion in statewide funding for local projects for the next two years throughout the state, was agreed to during a joint Ohio House and Senate conference committee on Dec. 18, the bill status shows.
Senate Bill 310 was originally introduced in May as a bill to provide local governments with funding for the coronavirus pandemic, but was amended to include the capital bill budget, at the request of DeWine.
Capital budget bills are typically handled in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed progress on it until December, Cleveland.com reported.
The capital budget also includes $452 million for colleges and universities, $305 million for K-12 school buildings, and about $281 million for prisons, legislative documents show.
DeWine signed the bill into law on Dec. 30, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The state will raise funds for the bill by issuing bonds, Cleveland.com reported
