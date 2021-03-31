LOGAN – The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will be hosting drive-through food distributions at 1005 CIC Drive in Logan. Distributions will be Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of April. Distributions begin on Tuesday, April 6. There will be no distribution on Monday, April 5.
Food items will be given to families who are within 230% of the Federal Poverty Level and are residents the Foodbank’s 10-county service area, including Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington counties. An I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Residents are encouraged to assign a proxy if they are unable to pick up for their household.
Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.