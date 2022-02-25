ATHENS — Following his meteoric rise with the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, Southeast Ohio History Center Curator of Collections Paige Musselman knew that he had to be celebrated.
As an original Bengals fan, Musselman watched the team all season. After the game, she went to Jessica Cyders, SOHC ‘s executive director, asking to set up an exhibit in honor of Burrow.
“There’s such a feeling in Athens because of this,” she said. “I feel like we need to honor that and honor somebody who’s from here on a national stage.”
Musselman grew up in Albany and watched Burrow throughout his career. She saw firsthand the impact he had on the people of the region.
“We just had a feeling. He just gave us, even when he was in high school, a feeling that somebody from this area could make it. That somebody could play with the best of them but we didn’t expect he would be the best of them,” she said.
The exhibit was planned and executed within two weeks with pieces on display containing a mix of donated items from a variety of sources. Some items include a game-worn jersey from Louisiana State University, photos taken of him during his time playing as an Athens bulldog and even the trophy his mother Robin Burrow made for him after he was named Mr. Football in Ohio by the Associated Press in 2014.
A decent amount of the display was donated by the Burrow family with Musselman stating that the project couldn’t have been completed without their blessing. Other parts of the display holds photos taken all over town during the Super Bowl celebration from the sign up at Gigi’s to the mural on the Graffiti Wall.
To her, as a lifelong Bengals fan, seeing Burrow be the one to take them all the way made her years of loyalty worthwhile.
“It all made the disappointment and tears worth it for somebody like Joe to take us to the Super Bowl,” she said. “To have my team and somebody from my team it just felt so much better.”
The exhibit has brought an increase in traffic and more are expected to visit for Family Fun Day on Saturday, Feb. 26. The event is being held during extended business hours from 10 a.m until 5:30 p.m. Children in attendance will have the opportunity to write a letter or draw a picture for Joe to be given to his parents once the exhibit closes next week.
Entrance to the exhibit costs only a donation of food or money to the Athens County Food Pantry. The exhibit will run until March 4. Normal business hours for the center are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the center closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. On top of extended Saturday hours this weekend, the center will be open on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 1-4 p.m.
The biggest goal of the exhibit is to celebrate Burrow and the display what he means to the area and how he makes residents feel.
“He gives us a lot of pride of remembering us and being proud of us. To where so many people call us dusty and kind of look down on us from the outside. Make us feel bad for what we have and who we are here. Joe doesn’t do that,” Musselman said.
