Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced this week that the state is awarding Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail $1.9 million in funding.
A total of $50 million was allocated to support local jail renovations in Senate Bill 310 which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed by Governor DeWine in December 2020. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention administered the application process and selected jails based on those with the greatest need for construction and renovation work to improve conditions and operations. The ability of each jail to serve neighboring jurisdictions was also considered.
Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail received funding to expand its facilities, as did Scio County Jail.
Meanwhile, Coshocton County, Gallia County, Harrison County, and Lawrence County received grants to assist in building new jails due to the age and condition of their current county jail facilities.
“These capital construction and improvement projects will enhance the operations of each of these jails, providing greater service to several counties throughout Ohio,” said ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith. “Many of these counties are part of Ohio’s Appalachian Region, and overall investment in this region continues to be a priority of the DeWine-Husted Administration.”
An additional $5 million in capital funding is allocated to address smaller-scale safety issues at other jails in Ohio. ODRC’s Bureau of Adult Detention will work with county and local jails to identify issues that need to be addressed.
The Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and County Commissioners Association of Ohio assisted ODRC with the development of the grant application.
