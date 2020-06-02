The U.S. Census Bureau has restarted field operations in Ohio as of June 1, the agency announced via its regional specialist.
This means hiring and training of the essential operational staff has restarted, alongside the regional push to leave Census invitations at communities that don’t generally receive mail in a typical city-style address. The operation and hirings had to be halted due to ongoing pandemic regulations and guidelines that prevented going door to door and other typical Census activities.
These in-person visits to households without responses will be to drop off census materials in an operation known as “Update Leave.” Workers will confirm or update a household’s physical address and then leave a census questionnaire packet.
To prevent interactions with Census workers, households can respond to the questionnaire online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling 844-330-2020, or through the mail with a paper Census.
Amesville and Chauncey both will be experiencing this regional push, as most respondents in those areas have not yet been invited to respond to the 2020 Census. However, Amesville has been maintaining a fairly strong response rate, having only dropped one rank since last week, whereas the city of Athens and Glouster both dropped at least four ranks across the 925 counted municipalities.
Both municipalities have response rates of over 50 percent, however, both are also lower than the response recorded at this time in 2010.
Areas that experience an uptick in responses last week included Chauncey, which now has received almost 23 percent of the expected responses for that municipality and jumped three ranks; and Nelsonville, which jumped two ranks and reached over 49 percent of the expected responses.
No municipality in Athens has reached or exceeded its self-response rate for this time frame of the 2010 Census.
Athens County continues to rank in 80th place in terms of response rates out of all 88 Ohio counties, with an overarching response rate of almost 56 percent.
Southern and Appalachian counties in Ohio have continued to lag behind the northern and more populated areas of the state. In total, the state has an average response rate of 65.5 percent.
In the region, other counties are still below the state average as well.
- Morgan County — 53.8 percent
- Washington County — 61 percent
- Hocking County — 57.3 percent
- Meigs County — 54.6 percent
- Vinton County — 54 percent
- Perry County — 59.3 percent
The questions included on the Census questionnaire are simple and cannot be traced back to any singular individual. Ranging from how many people are living in your household to the sex and race of each person, the questions are meant to gauge the population of the area.
It also means some seasonal jobs are available. The pay amount for Athens County is $16 per hour for jobs such as census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. The work is expected to last several weeks, and mileage and expense reimbursement is also available.
Anyone wondering where they would be accurately counted should know that any individual’s primary residence is where they should be counted. College students who spend the majority of their year in college towns, such as Athens, should be counted in those towns and not at their parents’ residences.
About $675 billion will be distributed in accordance with the results of the Census, which leads into things like public works, food assistance programs, hospitals, schools, roads and more. Ohio’s main federal assistance funds come in the form of Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and highway planning and construction.
Where the potential change in funding will be seen the most is in the county’s poorest communities. Individuals living in poor communities are the least likely to be counted, due to residents often not answering their doors, which skews the collected data to make the area appear wealthier. This can force a village, township or other government to conduct a second survey, costing further local funds.
Residents concerned of their privacy in regards to taking the Census should be aware that there is no personal data connection, and that none of an individual’s answers that could be traceable back to them are allowed to be used.
The goal is to simply know how many individuals are located in an area, according to local Census officials.
The population counts found in the Census also will be the indicator used to determine a state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.